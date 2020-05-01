PHOTOS: NCHS soccer scores big

By SUBMITTED PHOTOS,
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 6:00am

Pictured above, members of the Newton County High School Girls’ Soccer team who were recognized as All District are front row from left:  Olivia Clark, Morgan Massey, Grace Wade, and Audrie Gentry; back row from left:  Alex Weir, Katelynn Gipson, Kaylee Avant and Lanie Phillips.

Below, Nominees to All-District among the Newton County High School Boys’ Soccer team are front row from left:  Lee Hill, Christian Velazquez, Tate Baucum, Davi Roldan, and Cole Tadlock; back row from left:  Gustavo Silva, Graham Lewis, Griffin Bailey, Will Rushing  and Kirthy Yuvaraj.

