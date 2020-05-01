PHOTOS: NCHS soccer scores big

Pictured above, members of the Newton County High School Girls’ Soccer team who were recognized as All District are front row from left: Olivia Clark, Morgan Massey, Grace Wade, and Audrie Gentry; back row from left: Alex Weir, Katelynn Gipson, Kaylee Avant and Lanie Phillips.

Below, Nominees to All-District among the Newton County High School Boys’ Soccer team are front row from left: Lee Hill, Christian Velazquez, Tate Baucum, Davi Roldan, and Cole Tadlock; back row from left: Gustavo Silva, Graham Lewis, Griffin Bailey, Will Rushing and Kirthy Yuvaraj.