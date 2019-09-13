PREVIEW: Union ready for homecoming

After a bye week, Union will return to action as they host Eupora.

The Eagles are 1-2 on the season but are coming off a 54-20 win over French Camp. The Eagles opened the season with a 28-6 loss to Winona and then lost 32-15 to Noxapater.

“They have some really good skill guys,” Union coach Brad Breland said. “They running back is really fast and the quarterback throws it pretty good. We are concerned about their speed because they can run. They move the tailback around and get him the ball. It will be a challenge.”

During the off week, Breland said the Yellowjackets worked on themselves a lot.

“I thought it went really well,” Breland said. “We had three really good practices and worked on some things that we needed to work on. We got the JV kids more reps than we usually do to get those guys some reps. We worked on some things and tried to get better.”

Heidelberg at Newton

The Tigers will host the Oilers in a battle of old rivals.

Heidelberg is 1-2 on the season and coming off a 28-14 loss to Lake in which the Oilers led 14-0. Heidelberg beat Southeast Lauderdale 38-8 in the opener and lost 23-6 to Quitman in week two.

“”They are a good football team and they play hard,” Newton coach Zach Grady said. “They have some really good athletes. They went back and forth with Lake before Lake pulled away in the en. They have some receivers that can catch it. They have some losses but they lost to some good football teams.”

Southeast Lauderdale at Newton County

The Cougars will host a winless Southeast Lauderdale team this week but Newton County coach Bobby Bass said their record is deceiving.

“They have some very skilled athletes,” Bass aid. “they are 0-3 but they have some talent. Talent certainly isn’t the question. They play hard and are physical at times. They have had some turnovers that have hurt them. They are a good football team with a lot of potential.”

Southeast opened up with a 38-8 loss to Heidelberg, then lost 40-26 to Enterprise before falling 38-7 to Northeast Lauderdale last week.

NCA at Wayne

The Generals will hit the road this week as they travel to former district rival Wayne Academy.

The Jaguars are 1-1 on the season and coming off a bye week. They lost 12-7 to South Choctaw Academy in the season opener and then beat Sylva Bay 25-14 in the second game of the season.

“They run it right at you,” NCA coach Rob Roberts said. “They run some option and are pretty good at it. We will have to be disciplined on defense this week. We are pretty banged up right now. We have 18 and some of those are ninth graders.”

Last year, Wayne beat NCA 20-7.

Lake is open

The Hornets are open this week and will come back and face Choctaw Central after the bye week, which is just fine with Hanna.

“I think it’s coming at a great time,” Hanna said of the bye week. “We have a bunch of kids who are banged up, have got several pulled hamstrings. We are going to try to spend some Tim on the offense and figure out what we can do. And as hot as it’s going to be this week, t’s going to be a good time to have a bye week.”