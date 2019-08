Newton High School athletics have announced the following events:

The NHS Athletic Booster Club Meeting will be Tuesday, August 13, at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Library

Meet the Tiger Night will be Thursday, August 15, at 6 p.m. at Morgan Field

The Tiger Big Blue Barbecue will be held Friday, August 30, at Cash Money from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.