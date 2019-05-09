10 from area selected for ECCC cheerleaders

East Central Community College in Decatur recently announced members of the 2019-2020 Cheerleading Squad following tryouts held on the Decatur campus.

Cheerleaders and their respective high schools include Jada Autman, Carly Clark, Brianna Dailey, and Andrew Sullivan, all of Newton County High School; Jade Battle of Neshoba Central High School; Tommy Boone and Anna Grace Seale, both of Lake High School; Maurin Dooley and Thomas Webster, both of West Lauderdale High School; Madison Jay, Logan Tadlock, and Richard Horton, all of Newton County Academy; Andrew Harrell of East Rankin Academy, Carsen James of Leake Academy, Katelin Joiner of Forest High School, and Ansley Rigby of Union High School.

Pauline Karcher serves as cheerleader sponsor.

For more information, contact Karcher at pkarcher@eccc.edu or by calling the college’s athletic department at 601-635-6310.