EMCC’s Dolan collects MACJC All-State softball honors

SCOOBA – East Mississippi Community College freshmen Britney Bonney and Mackenzie Dolan have collected 2019 MACJC All-State softball honors, as chosen by the head softball coaches of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges.

Dolan, who caught all but one of East Mississippi’s 33 games played, led the 2019 Lady Lions in home runs (5), RBIs (38), doubles (7), total bases (53) and stolen bases (13) while hitting .305 on the year. Defensively behind the plate, the former MAC All-Star who was tabbed to The Meridian Star’s 2018 Premier Preps softball team as a high school senior, threw out 14 would-be base stealers for EMCC this past season. Dolan also posted a .558 slugging percentage with 13 extra-base hits in addition to scoring 17 runs.

“Mackenzie has one of the best arms as a catcher in our conference and she proved that all year long by consistently throwing out runners from behind the plate.” McNair noted. “Her knowledge of the game plays a big role in her ranking as one of the better all-around catchers in the MACJC.”