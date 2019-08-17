Ogletree to compete in U.S. Amateur Semifinals today

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Sat, 08/17/2019 - 1:28pm

Andy Ogletree will compete in the U.S. Amateur Semifinals, which will be broadcast live on national TV today.

Ogletree of Little Rock moves on to face a fellow Mississippian, 17-year-old Cohen Trolio of West Point in one of the semifinals matches at 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Ogletree, the No. 20 seed, and Trolio, the No. 57 seed, were the first players from the Magnolia State ever to reach the quarterfinals. Trolio, a rising high school junior, advanced Friday with a 3 and 1 victory over Austin Squires of Union, Ky.

“It’s awesome. Just speaks for Mississippi and junior golf in Mississippi,” Ogletree told Georgia Tech Athletics. “I mean, you’ve had me, Davis Riley, Wilson Furr, Braden Thornberry, now you’ve got Cohen Trolio, Cecil Wegener, the list goes on. There’s a lot of guys from Mississippi right now, and it’s really cool.”

John Augenstein, a Vanderbilt senior from Owensboro, Ky., who is the No. 18 seed, and No. 46 William Holcomb V of Crockett, Texas, will face off in the other semifinal.

TV coverage begins at 2 p.m. Saturday on Fox, locally on WGBC 30 in Meridian.

It will also be streamed at https://www.foxsports.com/live.

Photo caption: Andy Ogletree, left, is congratulated by Spencer Ralston after winning the match on the 13th hole during the quarterfinals at the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No. 2) in Village of Pinehurst, N.C. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)

