2020 Texas Kickoff Featuring Ole Miss, Baylor Moves to Sunday, September 6

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  • 141 reads
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 6:00am

HOUSTON — The 2020 Texas Kickoff featuring Ole Miss vs. Baylor is scheduled to kick off Sunday, Sept. 6, moving from the previously scheduled date of Sept. 5. The game, played at NRG Stadium in Houston, is slated to be part of ESPN's Labor Day weekend opening schedule, airing on an ESPN network.

The fifth installment of the annual Sunday holiday weekend game will be headlined by a pair of new head coaches with the Rebels' Lane Kiffin against the Bears' Dave Aranda.

Tickets are available in the Ole Miss section by contacting the athletics department at FB.OleMissTix.com, olemisstix@olemiss.edu or 888-732-TKTS, in addition to season tickets for all seven Rebel home games.

