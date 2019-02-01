All-Area team announced

All-Area team announcedBy ROBBIE ROBERTSON,
Wed, 01/02/2019 - 9:32am
The following players were selected for the Newton County Appeal’s All-Area Football Team:
Offense
Colby Ferguson, QB, Union
The following players were selected for the Newton County Appeal’s All-Area Football Team:
Offense
Colby Ferguson, QB, Union
Newton suffered a rare sweep on the basketball courts last week as both teams lost to Choctaw... READ MORE
Services for Mr. Wilmer Lawrence Munn were held 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 at Pleasant... READ MORE
Notes, quotes and a thought or two….
There is no loss of football on television... READ MORE
Mr. and Mrs. Steven Arthur Corbitt of Ridgeland announce the engagement of their daughter,... READ MORE