Breland signs scholarshiop with ECCC

Union’s Parker Breland joined three of her teammates last week when she signed to play softball at East Central Community College.

Last week, Mackenzie Dolan and Lilly Burton signed to play at East Mississippi Community College while pitcher Anna Rigdon signed to play at Hinds.

“It’s a special group of girls,” coach Jacob Casey said. “When I took the job, they were seventh graders. I didn’t know if they had a chance to play college ball then but I knew they had a chance to be a special group.”

Unlike many players who sign at the next level these days, Breland hasn’t played tournament ball.

“I don’t think Parker has reached her full potential yet,” Casey said. “I think she has a lot of growing to do as a softball player, as far as polishing her skills. She hasn’t played with the teams that some of these girls have and I think she still has a lot of room for improvement. That’s the good thing about her. She will stay around and do the extra work to get better. She wants to be good and she will do what it takes to get better.”

Breland had offers from East Mississippi and Holmes as well, but chose East Central for two main reasons. Breland his .365 last year with two doubles and three triples with 11 RBIs and 33 runs scored and a .471 on-base percentage.

“It’s close to home and has always been my dream to go there,” Breland said. “My whole family has basically gone to East Central. (Coach Chaney) does a lot of individual work and that’s what I need. I don’t play tournament ball and definitely have a lot of growing to do. I need to work on my hitting and I think she can really help me there.”

Breland said she will play outfield at East Central.

“She is a strong, physical girl,” Casey said. “She can also run. She’s a big, physical girl but you would be surprise at how well she runs. I can’t say enough about Parker. She is a really good young lady and tries to do things the right way, which I am proud of. She’s really good in the outfield and can play anywhere out there. She has played centerfield for us since the eighth grade.”