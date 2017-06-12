Choctaw Central beats Lady Tigers for first loss

First-year Newton coach Perry Fletcher knew that Choctaw Central was good. He just didn’t know how good.

The Lady Tigers found out the hard way.

The No. 4 ranked Lady Warriors led by as many as 20 points early in the second period and cruised to a 54-38 win to hand the Lady Tigers their first loss of the season.

Choctaw Central improves to 8-0 on the season while the Newton Lady Tigers fall to 7-1.

It was an eye opener for the Lady Tigers.

“Choctaw has three really special players,” first-year Newton coach Perry Fletcher said. “They do a great job of preparing them and they have been here before. If we are going to get to the place where we are a championship team, we have to play teams like them. We have played about six games and are undefeated and this was a good measuring stick for us to see where we are. When you take a loss on the chin like that, it gives you a little humble pie and you need that.”

Choctaw used a suffocating defense as they raced out to a 12-0 lead in the first period and led 18-5 at the end of the first period.

Choctaw outscored Newton 9-2 to start the second period and led 27-7 with 4:47 left to play in the first half.

“I think last night, we had a hard-fought game against Laurel and our kids were a little tired,” Fletcher said. “We had dead legs and got rattled. They are ranked No. 4 in the state and we were rattled and got down early. We got down and you can’t press Choctaw.”

After leading 33-11 at the half, Choctaw maintained its lead and led 46-23 at the end of the third. Newton outscored the Lady Warriors 15-8 in the fourth but it was too little, too late as Choctaw took the 16-point win.

Choctaw Central used a balanced scoring effort to take the win as Kyannah Grant led the way with 10 points. Kaedre Denson and Lachrisha Williams each had nine points apiece while Darien Tubby added seven points.

Newton was led Zia Shields who had 11 points while McKinley Ware added eight points.

Newton 46, Laurel 43

The Lady Tigers overcame a 13-point first-half deficit to take a three-point win over the Lady Tornadoes.

Laurel led 8-5 after the first and 24-11 at the half. But Newton bounced back and outscored Laurel 23-15 in the third and 12-4 in the fourth to take the win.

Nia McAlphia had 16 points while Myja had 13 and McKinley Ware had 10 points.

Newton 51, Southeast 24

The Lady Tigers had little trouble with Southeast Lauderdale to open the East Central Tournament on Monday.

Newton jumped out to an 11-4 lead after the first and led 25-10 at the half. After each team scored 11 points in the third period, Newton outscored Southeast 15-3 in the third to take the win.

Myja McNichols led Newton with 18 points while Nia McAlphia and McKinley Ware each had 10 points.