Cougar players recognized in 5-4A All-District Team

The region 5-4A coaches recently voted on the end-of-the-season football awards and several Newton County players were recognized.

Senior linebacker Jarius Huddleston, a preseason Newton County Appeal Elite 11 selection, was named to the division’s Super 22 team. Huddleston finished the year with 99 tackles and 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Also on the Super 22 team was senior punter and kicker Garrett Mills, who averaged 34.2 yards a punt in 31 attempts and had three downed inside the 20.

Making the first team was linebacker Spencer Blalock and defensive linemen Tucker Hillman. Blalock led the Cougars in tackles with 104 total tackles while Hillman had 55 stops from his defensive tackle spot.

Elite 11 pick Marcus Wash, who was out a good part of the year with a knee injury, was as second-team pick at running back along with offensive linemen Tra Taylor.

Making honorable mention were defensive backs Makindal Evans and Noah Cutway.

The Cougars finished the season with a 1-10 record, and head coach Gene Mitchell resigned after the season for health reasons.

All-State 2A

Three area players were recently recognized by the MHSAA on their Class 2A all-state team.

Newton’s Zachariah Johnson, who is playing in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game, was a first-team selection at cornerback. Johnson had 25 tackles and four interceptions.

Lake had two players make the team. Zeke Chapman made the team as a defensive lineman while Aaron Campbell made the team as an outside linebacker. Chapman had 59 tackles and nine tackles for loss with four sacks. Campbell had 84 tackles with 10 tackles for loss and five sacks.

