The Newton County Cougars only won one of four games last week, losing both games in Division 5-4A play.

The Cougars were swept by Northeast Jones, falling 14-0 and 14-0 to the Tigers. The Cougars split a doubleheader with Enterprise, winning 8-7 in eight innings but lost the nightcap 6-1.

