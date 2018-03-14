Cougars swept by NE Lauderdale

It was a rough week on the baseball diamond for Newton County as they lost three games.

The Cougars opened Division 5-4A play and were swept by Northeast Lauderdale 12-4 and 12-2. Then on Saturday, the Cougars lost a 9-7 contest to Morton to finish out the week.

Newton County has three games scheduled this week as they will travel to Simpson Academy on Thursday and then play Southeast Lauderdale on Friday at Q.V. Sykes Field in the Rush Tournament. They will turn around again and travel to Southeast on Saturday for a noon contest.

NE Lauderdale 12, County 4

The Trojans took an early lead and never looked back as they completed a two-game sweep of the Cougars on Friday night.

Northeast scored two in the first and three in the third to lead 5-0. County then scored two in the bottom of the third and single runs in the fifth and seventh innings. Northeast scored single runs in the fourth and sixth innings and added five in the top of the seventh.

Newton County had eight hits in the contest as Rod Evans was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Gavin Bailey was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while Hayden West was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Hayden West got the start on the mound and pitched five innings and gave up six runs on six hits and four walks while striking out nine. Hayze West pitched the final two innings and gave up six runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four.

NE Lauderdale 12, County 2

The Cougars managed only two hits as they lost a run-rule game to the Trojans on Tuesday night.

Northeast scored two in the bottom of the first then broke loose with eight runs in the bottom of the second. County scored one in the third and fourth while Northeast finished off the game with two in the bottom of the fourth.

Gavin Bailey and Hayden West had County's only two hits.

Bailey pitched the first two innings and gave up 10 runs on five hits and six walks. Only two of Bailey's runs were earned. Jessie Phillips pitched the last two innings, giving up two runs on one hit and two walks.

Morton 9, County 7

Three seventh inning walks allowed Morton to score the eventual game-winning runs on Saturday in a two-run loss for the Cougars.

The game was tied 2-2 after four innings before Morton scored two in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh. County scored one in the fifth and trailed 9-3 going into the seventh where they plated four runs.

County had seven hits in the contest as Tucker Fitch was 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Gavin Bailey scored two runs and drove in two runs. Hayden West and Kamon Shelwood each had singles and scored while David Burton and Cole Shimfessel each had RBI singles.

Harber Reese got the start on the mound and pitched six innings as she allowed eight hits and seven runs, three of which were earned. He walked three and struck out four. Jesse Phillips got two outs in the seventh and walked three, allowing two runs. Gavin Bailey got the final out for Newton County.

