County boys down Philly

Newton County has just one more week before they begin division basketball play.

The Cougars picked up another win last week as they beat Philadelphia 51-46 while the Lady Cougars dropped a 76-48 decision.

Newton County will return to action on Friday when they travel to Forest on Friday and will play at Newton on Saturday. Newton County will then open Division 5-4A play as they host Mendenhall on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and will play at West Lauderdale on Friday, Jan. 12.

Newton County boys 51, Philadelphia 46

The Cougars improved to 9-2 on the season as they beat Philadelphia for the second straight time.

It wasn’t easy for the Cougars, who needed overtime to take the win.

Newton County took the lead early, outscoring Philadelphia 14-12 in the first. But the Tornadoes outscored the Cougars 12-9 in the second to lead 24-23 at the half. Newton County took the lead back in the third by outscoring Philadelphia 14-9 to lead 37-33. Philly sent the game into overtime by taking the fourth period 11-7. The Cougars took the win as they outscored the Tornadoes 7-2 in the overtime period.

Peyton Reeves led Newton County with 19 points while Chris Mulford had 15 points and Jaylin Nicholson added 13 points.

Philadelphia girls 76, Newton County 48

The Lady Tornadoes avenged a loss to Newton County with a 28-point thumping on Friday night.

Last week, Newton County took a 55-47 win in Decatur but Philadelphia turned the tables on the Lady Cougars.

Philadelphia outscored Newton County in every period as they took the win. The Lady Tornadoes led 15-8 at the end of the first period. Both offenses got going in the second period as Philadelphia outscored Newton County 24-20 to lead 39-28 at the half. Philadelphia continued to pull away in the third period as they outscored Newton County 21-16 to go up 60-44 heading into the fourth where the Lady Tornadoes pulled away with a 16-4 advantage.

“We started off slow and then it just fell apart in the fourth,” Newton County girls coach Cory Cleveland said. “If it could go wrong, it did go wrong.”

Sharandon Isom led Newton County with 20 points while Chelsea Giles had 16 points and 15 rebounds.