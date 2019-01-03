ECCC golf classic set for May 10 at Dancing Rabbit

The 18th annual Warrior Golf Classic sponsored by the East Central Community College Alumni Association will be held on Friday, May 10, on the Oaks Course at the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club in Choctaw.

Proceeds from the tournament support the scholarship program at East Central Community College, and last year the event set a new record in monies raised, according to David LeBlanc, director of alumni relations and the foundation.

“The support for the tournament each year is truly phenomenal and we set several new records in 2018, including net proceeds and number of golfers participating,” said LeBlanc. “More than $12,000 was raised for our scholarship fund and we had 103 golfers participate. We are grateful to the companies and businesses, both inside and outside of our district, who took part and made it such a success. We hope to have those and many others join us for this year’s event.”

The four-person scramble will begin with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. The Warrior Golf Classic will conclude with a buffet lunch and awards ceremony at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Golfers can register online at www.eccc.edu/estore. Gold Sponsorships are available for $700, which includes entry fees for a four-person team and a Hole Sponsorship. Food and Beverage Sponsorships, Hole Sponsorships, and T-Shirt Sponsorships are $200 each.

Cost for individual players is $165. If needed, individual entrants will be grouped with other individuals to form a four-person team.

All registered players will receive range balls before play, greens fees, cart, and lunch. Mulligans will also be available for purchase.

The deadline to register is Friday, May 3.

For more information, contact LeBlanc at dleblanc@eccc.edu or 601-635-6327.