ECCC Lady Warriors earn win over visiting Gulf Coast

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors used a strong second half to pull away from the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Lady Bulldogs 73-54 in basketball action Saturday, Jan. 20, snapping a three-game losing streak.

The ECCC Warriors dropped a high-scoring 90-85 contest to the Gulf Coast Bulldogs in the second game of the afternoon despite getting 29 points from sophomore guard Thurston McCarty of Quitman and 28 from sophomore guard Jaquan Dotson of Neshoba Central.

The ECCC Lady Warriors broke open a close game in the third period, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 23-8. East Central, which had a 33-30 lead at the intermission, led by as many as 27 points in the second half.

ECCC shot 53 percent from the floor in the final two periods, after only managing to hit 27 percent of its shots in the first 20 minutes. The Lady Warriors’ defense held Gulf Coast to 28 percent from the field for the game, including just 2 of 21 from beyond the three-point line.

East Central got balanced scoring in the game, with 11 players in the scoring column. The Lady Warriors were led by sophomore guard Autumn Taylor out of Newton with a dozen points, along with five assists and three steals. Freshman guard Breanna Riley out of Biloxi High School was also in double figures with 10.

With the win, East Central snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 9-3 overall and 2-2 in MACJC South Division play. The Gulf Coast Lady Bulldogs fell to 5-7 and 0-4.

In the second game, the ECCC Warriors jumped out to a 14-point 26-12 lead just seven minutes into the game. Gulf Coast would eventually take its first lead of the game 44-43 with one minute to play in the first half, before the Warriors settled for a 45-44 lead at the half.

The Bulldogs would grab the lead for good in the final 20 minutes, leading by as many as nine, 67-58, with 10 minutes to play.

Both teams shot well from the floor, with ECCC hitting 57 percent of its shots in the first 20 minutes, and the Bulldogs hitting over 50 percent for the game. The difference was at the free throw line where Gulf Coast went to the line five more times that the Warriors, and hit that many more free shots.

In addition to the combined 58 points from McCarty and Dotson, the Warriors got 11 points from freshman guard Roti Ware out of Morton. Sophomore forward Cameron Diggs (Mobile, Ala., Blount) had a game-high 11 rebounds.

East Central’s overall record fell to 8-5. The Warriors are 2-2 in MACJC South Division play. The Gulf Coast Bulldogs improved to 9-4 and 2-2.

ECCC struggles at Co-Lin

The East Central Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams went on the road after a week off due to the winter weather and dropped a pair of MACJC South Division games at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson Thursday, Jan. 18.

The Co-Lin Lady Wolves won the women’s game 86-67, while the Wolves followed with a 97-74 win over the ECCC Warriors.

In the opener in Mullen Gymnasium on the Co-Lin campus, the ECCC Lady Warriors dropped their third straight game after opening the season with eight wins. The loss dropped East Central to 8-3 overall and 1-2 in South Division play. The Co-Lin Lady Wolves improved to 11-1 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Co-Lin blew the women’s game open with a big fourth period, outscoring East Central 28-10 in the final 10 minutes. The Lady Warriors kept the game close in the first half, outscoring Co-Lin 22-19 in the second period to only trail 36-34 at the half and then closing the gap to 58-57 after three periods.

Tamirra Haskin and Diamond Wraggs ed the Lady Warriors with 16 points each, while sophomore guard Autumn Taylor of Newton added 10.

In the second game, the Co-Lin Wolves snapped East Central’s seven-game winning streak with a 97-74 win. The Warriors last loss came back on Nov. 13, 2017.

East Central took an early seven point lead six minutes into the contest, before Co-Lin went on a run that would eventually give the Wolves a 10-point 52-42 lead at halftime. Co-Lin would pull away in the second half for the 23-point win.

For the game, the Wolves shot 60 percent from the floor to East Central’s 43 percent. Co-Lin also held an advantage in rebounds and produced 11 steals against the Warriors. Co-Lin dropped in 15 three-point shots for the night.

Freshman guard Roti Ware led East Central with a game-high 27 points. It was the eighth straight game that Ware scored in double figures.

He has scored more than 20 points in seven of those eight games, averaging 25 points over that span.