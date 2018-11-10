Football Stats as of Oct. 11, 2018

Football Stats as of Oct. 11, 2018By ROBBIE ROBERTSON,
Scoring
Player Points
Ethan Gray, Lake 80
Kenyon Clay, Union 54
Lincoln Jordan, NCA 54
Colby Ferguson, Union 50
Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 42
D’Alex Jennings, Lake 38
Marcus Wash, County 36
Jaylon Buckley, Union 32
Cole Shimfessell, County 32
Rod Evans, County 24
Damon Mapp, County 24
Tre Hillie, Newton 18
Markus Jones, Union 18
Henry Thornton, Union 18
Carlois Walker, County 18
Hayden West, County 14
Jykial White, Newton 14
Makindal Evans, County 12
Miguel Evans, County 12
Tyshun Evans, Newton 12
Eli Finnegan, NCA 12
Colby Hollingsworth, NCA 12
Cornelius Mayers, Lake 12
Lamar Morgan, County 12
Will Burns, Lake 8
Ethan McDill, NCA 8
Aaron Campbell, Lake 6
Malcolm Clay, Union 6
Ethan Gentry, County 6
Jamarion Harmon, Union 6
Dylan Harrison, Union 6
Danarrious Hughes, Lake 6
Logan Little, NCA 6
Jordan Mason, NCA 6
Donovan McCoy, County 6
Peyton Posey, Union 6
Kollin Razmi, Lake 6
Angelo Sewell, Lake 6
Lawrence Morris, Newton 2
Brady McGee, Lake 1
Andre Ware, Newton 1
Passing
Player Com-Att-Yrds-TD-INT
Mickey Parker, Lake 43-85-782-8-4
Colby Ferguson, Union 32-79-509-6-9
Hayden West, County 19-71-484-5-6
Damon Mapp, County 22-57-392-2-4
Lawrence Morris, Newton 19-40-264-2-3
Logan Little, NCA 11-29-149-0-1
Tre Hillie, Newton 5-13-98-0-0
Kenyon Clay, Union 4-9-71-1-0
Zander Meeks, NCA 4-15-14-0-2
Desmond Moore, Newton 1-1-11-1-0
Rushing
Player Carries Yards
Ethan Gray, Lake 112 805
Lincoln Jordan, NCA 115 786
Colby Ferguson, Union 123 701
Marcus Wash, County 120 665
Kenyon Clay, Union 75 575
Eli Finnegan, NCA 105 545
Jaylon Buckley, Union 75 407
D’Alex Jennings, Lake 40 327
Carlois Walker, County 53 275
Malcolm Clay, Union 55 237
Tre Hillie, Newton 20 219
Jykial White, Newton 38 145
Miguel Evans, County 19 142
Damon Mapp, County 35 150
Cornelius Mayers, Lake 28 109
Brady McGee, Lake 6 85
Colby Hollingsworth, NCA 14 76
Hayden West, County 31 68
Zander Bounds, NCA 18 63
Andre Ware, Newton 1 56
Mickey Parker, Lake 33 50
Jadorian Pace, Lake 2 44
Angelo Sewell, Lake 11 39
Makindal Evans, County 11 36
Desmond Moore, Newton 25 36
Harber Reese, NCA 12 30
Jace Arthur, NCA 7 24
Devyon May, County 1 23
Corbin Tillman, Newton 2 19
Johnny Johnson, Lake 4 18
Colin Crowder, County 4 14
Tyshun Evans, Newton 5 12
Logan Little, NCA 18 10
Skylar Porter, County 2 7
Jamarian Harmon, Union 4 4
Seth McKee, NCA 1 3
Trevor Patchin, Union 1 2
Donovan McCoy, County 3 -2
Tyron Henderson, County 1 -2
Rod Evans, County 5 -5
Kollin Ramzi, Lake 1 -6
Zander Meeks, NCA 12 -9
Lawrence Morris, Newton 18 -17
Receiving
Player Catches Yards
Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 21 339
Lamar Morgan, County 12 201
Kenyon Clay, Union 10 183
Kolin Ramzi, Lake 10 180
Marcus Wash, County 9 171
Donovan McCoy, County 9 171
Rod Evans, County 7 143
Jamarian Harmon, Union 9 142
Danarrious Hughes, Lake 7 123
Tre Hillie, Newton 5 90
Tyshun Evans, Newton 5 81
Markus Jones, Union 3 69
Kemp Alderman, NCA 8 71
D’Alex Jennings, Lake 2 55
Corbin Tillman, Newton 3 43
Trevor Patchin, Union 4 42
Jahheim Gill, Union 2 40
Jay Roberts Newton 2 39
Jordan Mason, NCA 2 31
Makindal Evans, County 3 25
Jadorian Pace, Lake 2 24
Tyler Pruitt, Newton 5 24
Tyron Henderson, County 2 23
London Oliphant, County 2 21
Dylan Harrison, Union 1 20
Lincoln Jordan, NCA 4 51
Dylan Harrison, Union 1 15
Aaron Campbell, Lake 1 14
Peyton Posey, Union 1 11
Zander Bounds, NCA 1 10
Jaylon Buckley, Union 2 10
Colin Crowder, County 2 10
Miguel Evans, County 1 8
Theory Harris, Lake 1 8
Jykial White, Newton 3 8
Marcus Martin, Newton 1 4
Tackles
Player Tackles
Skylar Porter, County 74.5
Miguel Evans, County 65.5
Aaron Campbell, Lake 60
Johnny Johnson, Lake 54
Shelton Porter, Lake 54
Peyton Posey, Union 48
Marcus Wash, County 45
Seth Prestage, Lake 44
Zander Bounds, NCA 41
Colin Crowder, County 41
Kemp Alderman, NCA 38
Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 34.5
Harber Reese, NCA 34
Colby Hollingsworth, NCA 31
Jace Arther, NCA 28
Kenyon Clay, Union 28
Makindal Evans, County 28
Jordan Mason, NCA 28
Theory Harris, Lake 25
Lincoln Jordan, NCA 26
Logan Little,NCA 25
Ethan McDill, NCA 24
Lamar Morgan, County 21
Jaheim Gill, Union 20.5
Terrance Swinton, Union 20.5
Noah Cutway, County 19
Koye Hardaway, County 18
Jamarian Harmon, Union 18
Lee Hollingsworth, NCA 18
Cole Nester, Lake 18
Eli Finnegan, NCA 16
Jaylon Buckley, Union 15.5
Jemarius Ford, Newton 15.5
Daquan Sims, County 15
Noah Essary, Lake 14.5
Danarrious Hughes, Lake 14.5
Markus Jones, Union 13.5
D.J. Moseley, County 13.5
J.D. Evans, Lake 13
Tarius McNair, Lake 13
Michael Rush, Union 12.5
Rod Evans, County 12
Carlos Hickman, Union 12
Marcus Mowdy, County 12
Hayze West, County 12
D’Alex Jennings, Lake 11
Eli Rigdon, Union 11
Raylon Nettles, Union 10.5
William Hughlett, Union 10
Austin Kyzar, Lake 10
Timothy Norris, Lake 10
J’laan Broadfoot, Lake 9
Corey Burton, NCA 9
Damon Mapp, County 9
Jaquan Roberts, Newton 9
Dalton Sibley, NCA 9
Isiah Evans, Newton 8.5
Trodarian Campbell, Union 8
Ethan Gray, Lake 8
Carlonte Walker, County 8
Raymond Arreola, Union 7.5
Nate Killen, Union 7.5
Robert Craft, Union 7
Zykenyon Roberts, County 7
Carlois Walker, County 7
Desmond Chapman, Lake 6.5
Mason Cooley, County 6.5
Tony Shelwood, County 6.5
Alex Billups, Newton 6
Tripp Blassingame, NCA 6
Caleb Casey, Union 6
Ethan Gentry, County 6
Wesley Williams, NCA 6
Colby Ferguson, Union 5.5
Ethan Kinard, Union 5.5
Trent McDonald, Union 5.5
Antavious Robinson, Lake 5.5
Tyshun Evans, Newton 5
Tre Hillie, Newton 5
Cornelius Mayers, Lake 5
Kolin Ramzi, Lake 5
Trey Terrell, NCA 5
Kelvin Towner, Lake 5
Ethan Walker, Lake 5
Kasey Watts, Newton 5
Logan Barrett, County 4.5
Justin Boone, Lake 4.5
James McMillan, Lake 4.5
Atavius Hardy, Newton 4
Brady McGee, Lake 4
Jaquarrius Nicks, Newton 4
Kimoni Shaffer, County 4
Cameron McDonald, County 3.5
Trevor Patchin, Union 3.5
Garrett Posey, Union 3.5
Devontae Rankin, Lake 3.5
Reese Regions, Lake 3.5
Cody Rogers, Union 3.5
Zack Evans, NCA 3
Preston Garvin, NCA 3
Tyler Pruitt, Newton 3
Tra Taylor, County 3
Jykial White, Newton 3
Wilson Jackson, County 2.5
Jacob Moore, Union 2.5
Jadorian Pace, Lake 2.5
Karkese Smith, Lake 2.5
Andre Ware, Newton 2.5
Derek Alford, Newton 2
Jamarion Hughes, Newton 2
Kristopher McClendon, Lake 2
Jacob Smith, NCA 2
Angelo Sowell, Lake 2
John Strickin, NCA 2
Mario Robinson, Newton 2
Holder Usry, County 2
Dorian Williams, Lake 2
Seddarion Lay, Lake 1.5
Jose Martinez, Lake 1.5
Javarious Sanders, Lake 1.5
Damion Bailey, Lake 1
Ravell Buckley, Newton 1
Zack Collins, Union 1
Brandon Felton, Union 1
Marquez Hughes, Lake 1
Zack LeBlanc, Union 1
Donavon McCoy, County 1
Payton Patrick, Lake 1
Sam Shaw, County 1
Corbitt Tillman, Newton 1
Kobe Thompson, Newton 1
Dustin Welborn, Union 1
Dominic Denson, County .5
Tyron Henderson, County .5
Daniel Neese, County .5
Mickey Parker, Lake .5
Ethan Plaisance, Union .5
Jeremy Spears, County .5
Robert Thoes, Lake .5
Interceptions
Jaheim Gill, Union 3
D’Alex Jennings, Lake 2
Jamarian Harmon, Union 2
Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 2
Desmond Chapman, Lake 1
Makindal Evans, County 1
Rod Evans, County 1
Colby Ferguson, Union 1
Danarrious Hughes, Lake 1
William Hughlett, Union 1
Nate Killen, Union 1
Peyton Posey, Union 1
Marcus Wash, Newton County 1