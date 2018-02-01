Generals get mixed results over holiday

Both Newton County Academy basketball teams split a pair of games in the Lamar Christmas Bash last week.

The NCA boys beat Russell Christian 53-37 and lost 41-22 to Lamar in the tournament finals while the Lady Generals beat Russell Christian 38-21 and lost to Clarkdale 50-35.

NCA only has one game scheduled next week as they will travel to Jackson Victors on Friday.

NCA boys 53, Russell Christian 37

The Generals used a balanced scoring attack as they took a 16-point win over the Warriors from Russell Christian.

The Generals used a quick start to take the lead, outscoring the Warriors 22-8 in the first period and led 30-19 at the half. Russell outscored NCA 9-7 in the third but the Generals put the game away in the fourth with a 16-9 advantage.

Luke Alexander led three double-digit scorers with 17 points while Ethan McDill had 16 points and Dalton Sibley added 15 points.

NCA girls 38, Russell Christian 21

The Lady Generals used a big second period as they took a 17-point win over the Lady Warriors.

After each team scored eight points in the first period, NCA outscored Russell 14-5 to lead 22-13 at the half. The Lady Generals continued to pull away in the second half, outscoring the Lady Warriors 9-7 in the third and 7-1 in the fourth.

Jordan Russell led NCA with 12 points while Kelli Hollingsworth had nine points and Anna Laurel Moody added six points.

Lamar School boys 41, NCA 22

The Class AAAA Raiders improved to 10-3 on the season as they beat the Generals for the third time this year with a 19-point win to claim the Lamar Christmas Bash boys championship.

Lamar jumped out to a 12-4 lead and led 17-9 at the half. Lamar continued to pull away in the second half, outscoring NCA 12-5 in the third and 12-8 in the fourth.

Ethan McDill led NCA with 10 points.

Clarkdale girls 50, NCA 35

In a tie game heading into the fourth, the Lady Bulldogs pulled away for a 15-point win.

Clarkdale led 9-6 after the first before NCA outscored the Lady Bulldogs 12-8 in the second to take an 18-17 lead at the half. Clarkdale tied the game at 30-30 going into the fourth where the Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Generals 20-5 in the fourth.

Kelli Hollingsworth led NCA with 10 points while Asten Russell had six points and Anna Laurel Moody added five.