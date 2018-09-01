Generals go 1-1 before heading into district

The Newton County Academy Lady Generals grabbed another win as they head to division play this week.

The Lady Generals beat the Jackson Lady Victors 38-26 while the Generals lost 66-39.

NCA will return to action this week as they host Clinton Christian on Tuesday to open up division play. They will travel to Leake Academy on Thursday and then host Wayne Academy on Friday in a non-division contest.

“We keep emphasizing that you want to be playing your best ball after Christmas,” NCA girls coach Micheal Alexander said. “We have some tough games coming up — playing Leake, Tri-County, and Canton, plus our district. We will be seasoned. We are OK with where we are at. At this point last year, we had won three games and we are 8-6 right now. As far as wins and losses we are ahead of schedule.”

Alexander said he was anxious to see how the Lady Generals stacked up in their division.

“We will find out more about where we stand,” Alexander said. “We know a little about Sylva Bay and Prentiss but don’t know a lot about Clinton Christian. You have to bring your best game in district. I’m more optimistic, we only lost one player from last year. We should be more knowledgeable about the game. We can control how we do, we don’t have any control over our opponents. We just have to play hard and give ourselves a shot at the end.”

NCA girls 36, Jackson Lady Victors 28

The Lady Generals pulled away from the Lady Victors in the second half to grab an eight-point win on Friday.

Both teams scored eight points apiece in both the first and second period for a 16-16 tie at the half. The Lady Generals then started to pull away as they outscored the Lady Victors 11-8 in the third and 9-4 in the fourth to take the win.

Anna Laurel Moody and Kelli Hollingsworth each scored 12 points apiece to lead the Lady Generals while Taylor Evans and Kaleigh Cosgrove each had four points apiece.

Jackson Victors 66, NCA 39

The Victors built a big lead and cruised to a 27-point win over the Generals

Jackson led 12-5 at the end of the first period before outscoring NCA 20-10 in the second to lead 32-15 at the half. The Victors extended that lead in the third, outscoring the Generals 25-11 for a 57-26 lead at the end of the third.

Ethan McDill led NCA with 13 points and eight rebounds while Kemp Alderman had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.