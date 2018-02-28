Generals see mixed results in first week

The Newton County Academy baseball team split a pair of games this past week to open the season.

The Generals opened with a 3-2 loss to Tri-County Academy on Monday and finished the week out with an 11-4 win over Winston Academy on Saturday.

The Generals were scheduled to return to action on Monday as they travel to Leake Academy and will host Wayne Academy on Tuesday and travel to the Jaguars on Thursday.

NCA 11, Winston Academy 4

The Generals broke open a close game with six runs in the fifth inning to take a seven-run win over Winston on Saturday.

After being tied 2-2 after three innings of play, Winston scored two in the top of the fourth to take a 4-2 lead. But the Generals answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 5-4. NCA put the game away in the bottom of the fifth with six runs.

Winston outhit NCA 10-8 but the Generals took advantage of 10 walks by the Patriots.

Zach Joyner had a big day as he was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Hayden Wall was 2-for-2 with two doubles. Kemp Aldermdan had a two-run home run and drew two walks. Lee Hollingsworth and Austin Upton each drew two walks while Logan Little had a double, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Zach Joyner got the start and pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on seven hits while striking out seven. Alec Thompson pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up three hits and struck out two without giving up a run to pick up the win.

Tri-County Academy 3, NCA 2

The Generals struggled to generate offense in the season opener against Tri-County Academy on Monday.

Tri-County scored two runs in the first and one in the fourth while NCA scored both of its runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it close.

Kemp Alderman was 2-for-2 while Lee Hollingsworth was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Austin Upton scored NCA's other run while Logan Little and Zach Joyner also had singles.

Braxton Rose pitched two innings and gave up four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three. Alec Thompson pitched two innings and gave up one run on two hits while Alderman pitched the final three innings and struck out six without giving up a hit.