Generals split games for week

Each Newton County Academy picked up a win this past week.

The Generals beat Wayne 49-38 on Tuesday night but lost an overtime contest on Friday to Jackson Victors. The Lady Generals lost 45-32 to Wayne Academy but rebounded to take a 46-22 win over Jackson Victors to cap off the week.

NCA will return to action on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Winston Academy

NCA boys 49, Wayne 38

The Generals had three players in double digits as they beat the Jaguars by 11 points on Tuesday.

NCA led 12-8 after the first inning but Wayne took the second period 12-8 to tie the game at 20 at the half. The Generals started to pull away in the second half, outscoring Wayne 13-11 in the third and 16-7 in the fourth.

Sage Gunn led the Generals with 18 points and five rebounds while Ethan McDill had 14 points and seven rebounds. Dalton Sibley also had 13 points and five rebounds.

Wayne girls 42, NCA 35

The Lady Jaguars used a strong second half to pull away from the Lady Generals.

With the score tied at 19-19 at the half, Wayne outscored NCA 7-4 in the first and 16-12 in the fourth to take the win.

Anna Laurel Moody led the Lady Generals with 10 points while Kelli Hollingsworth had nine points. Karli Blackledge had eight points while Kaleigh Cosgrove added seven.

NCA girls 46, Jackson Victors 22

The Lady Generals outscored the Lady Victors in every period as they cruised to a 24-point win.

NCA led 9-2 at the end of the first and 19-11 at the half. The Lady Generals pulled away in the second half, outscoring Jackson 14-5 in the third and 13-6 in the fourth.

Anna Laurel Moody led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points while Karli Blackledge had 11 points and Jordan Russell added nine points.

Jackson Victors boys 71, NCA 64

The Generals built a big first-half lead but fell in overtime to the Victors.

After leading 20-19 at the end of the first, NCA outscored Jackson 14-4 in the second to lead 34-23 at the half. The Victors outscored NCA 16-13 in the third and 21-13 in the fourth to send the game into overtime. The Victors outscored the Generals 11-4 in overtime to take the win.

Ethan McDill had a huge game, scoring 26 points and pulling down six rebounds while Sage Gunn had 19 points. Dalton Sibley scored 10 points while Kemp Alderman had eight points and 10 rebounds.