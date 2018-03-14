Generals struggle during busy week

Newton County Academy's pre-district schedule extracted three more losses last week.

The Generals lost a pair of games to Leake Academy, falling 7-3 on Monday night and 7-6 on Thursday. Then on Friday, the Generals lost 11-1 to Lamar School to finish out the week.

The Generals, now 2-7, have three games scheduled this week as they will take on Nanih Waiya on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Q.V. Sykes in Meridian. On Thursday, NCA will take on Ethel at 1 p.m. in Meridian and then host Winston Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Decatur.

Leake Academy 7, NCA 3

The Generals outhit the Rebels but committed three errors and allowed five unearned runs as they dropped a four-run decision on Monday night.

Leake built a 4-0 lead but the Generals fought back in the fourth with three runs to make it a 4-3 game. But Leake added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to take the win.

The Generals outhit the Rebels 8-6 in the game. Kemp Alderman was 2-for-3 with a double while Austin Upton was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Logan Little, Zach Joyner, Lee Hollingsworth and Braxton Rose all had hits while Sam Mayes, Alec Thompson and Rose all scored for the Generals.

Zach Joyner was solid on the mound for the Generals as he pitched six innings and gave up six runs with only two being earned while striking out nine.

Leake Academy 7, NCA 6

The Rebels needed extra innings to beat the Generals for the second time this season on Friday.

NCA led 3-2 after four innings with single runs in the first, third and fourth inning. Leake then broke through with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-3 lead.

NCA sent the game into extra innings in the top of the seventh with three runs before Leake scored one in the bottom of the eighth to take the win.

NCA had outhit Leake 15-9 in the contest with five hitters getting multiple hits. Kemp Alderman was 3-for-4 with a double while Lee Hollingsworth was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Logan Little and Braxton Rose were each 2-for-5 while Lincoln Jordan was 2-for-4.

Braxton Rose pitched seven innings and gave up six runs, two earned, on eight hits while striking out 10 and walking just one. Alec Thompson pitched the final 2/3 of an inning and gave up the game winner and was tagged with the loss.

Lamar School 11, NCA 1

Lamar used big bookend innings to take a five-inning, run-rule win over the Generals on Friday.

After the Generals scored a run in the top of the first, Lamar answered with four in the bottom of the first. The Raiders added one in the second and six in the fifth to finish off the game.

The Generals had just four hits as Zach Joyner had a double and scored on a double by Kemp Alderman. Austin Upton and Lee Hollingsworth had NCA's other hits.

Alderman got the start and lasted just one inning, giving up four runs on two hits. Alec Thompson pitched the next 3 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on four hits and three walks.

