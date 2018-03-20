Generals struggle during tough stretch

The Newton County Academy Generals suffered three more losses last week to extend their losing streak to six games.

The Generals opened the week with a 20-4 loss to 1A power Nanih Waiya on Tuesday and then lost a tight 4-3 contest to Ethel. They ended the week on Thursday night with a 15-4 loss to Winston Academy.

The Generals, now 2-10 on the season, return to action on Monday as they are scheduled to host Heritage Academy. Then on Tuesday, the Generals will travel to Brookhaven for the division opener. The Generals will return home on Thursday against Brookhaven.

Nanih Waiya 20, NCA 4

The Warriors scored 10 runs in the final inning to run away with a 16-run win over the Generals on Tuesday in the Rush Tournament in Meridian.

NCA led 2-1 after three innings of play before Nanih Wiaya got going with four runs in the fourth and fifth innings to lead 9-2. The Generals scored two in the bottom of the sixth before Nanih Waiya exploded for 10 in the top of the seventh.

NCA had just five hits in the contest as Braxton Rose was 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Alec Thompson was 2-for-3. Sam Mayes had NCA’s other hit and scored a run along with Zach Joyner. Thompson and Rose also scored runs.

Joyner got the start and pitched five innings, giving up nine runs, only three earned, on 12 hits while striking out four. Jacob Hitt pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on four hits. Wesley Williams faced four batters and gave up four hits and four runs while Logan Litle got the last two outs, giving up four runs on four hits.

Ethel 4, NCA 3

In a low-scoring affair, four errors hurt the Generals as they lost a one-run contest to Ethel on Thursday.

Ethel scored two in the top of the first before NCA answered with three runs in the bottom of the first. Ethel answered with one run in the top of the second and took the lead in the top of the fourth with a single run.

NCA outhit Ethel 7-3 in the loss. Alec Thompson was 3-for-4 with a run scored and one RBI. Zach Joyner was 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run. Lee Hollingsworth had a single and drove in a run while Hayden Wall had NCA’s other hit. Logan Little scored NCA’s other run.

Braxton Rose pitched four innings and gave up four runs, only one earned, on two hits and four walks while striking out five. Alec Thompson pitched the final three innings, giving up one hit and striking out four.

Winston Academy 15, NCA 4

Each team had nine hits but the Patriots took advantage of eight walks by NCA pitching in an 11-run win.

NCA scratched two runs in the top of the first inning but Winston answered with four in the bottom of the first and added single runs in the second and third to go up 6-2. After NCA scored again in the fourth and fifth, Winston scored three in the fourth and six in the sixth.

The Generals had nine hits in the contest as Alec Thompson was 3-for-4 while Lee Hollingsworth was 2-for-4. Logan Little and Braxton Rose each had singles and scored runs while Jacob Hitt and Hayden Wall had NCA’s other hits.

Austin Upton got the start for the Generals and pitched three innings, giving up seven runs on three walks and five walks while striking out three. Thompson pitched the next two innings and gave up five runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four. Logan Little pitched the final 2/3 of an inning and gave up three runs on three hits while striking out two.

