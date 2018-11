After a fourth period meltdown against Sebastopol on Thursday night, Union coach Matt Wilbanks didn’t know what to expect out of his Lady Yellowjackets on Friday night at rival Newton County.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE