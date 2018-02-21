Lady Cougars take 3rd in district

After a dismal showing in the semifinals of the Division 5-4A Tournament on Thursday, the Newton County Lady Cougars rebounded on Friday with a win to finish as the No. 3 seed in the tournament with a 58-39 over Quitman.

The Lady Cougars are now 12-12 on the season and will travel to Moss Point on Monday for the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Moss Point is the No. 2 seed out of Division 8-4A and comes into the contest with a 16-13 record. They lost 52-50 in the finals of the 8-4A Tournament to Pass Christian.

Newton County 58, Quitman 39

After a slow start, the Lady Cougars pulled away in the middle two periods to take a 19-point win over the Lady Panthers

"We played a lot better," Newton County coach Cory Cleveland said. "We didn't play very well on Thursday night but came back and played much better on Friday night."

After leading 13-11 at the end of the first, County outscored Quitman 11-4 in the second to lead 24-15 at the half. The Lady Cougars then put the game away by outscoring the Lady Panthers 23-9 in the third for a 47-22 lead.

Tiffany Wilson led a balanced scoring attack from the Lady Cougars with 14 points while Chelsea Giles had 12 points and Shanachas John had 11. Sharandon Isom had 10 points and Keasja Wansley also chipped in nine points.

NE Lauderdale 63, Newton County 41

The Lady Trojans used a big second half to pull away and beat Newton County in the 5-4A semifinals on Thursday.

Northeast jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first period and led 12-10 at the end of the first.

Newton County (12-12) took a 16-13 lead with 4:34 left in the second period but that's when Northeast Lauderdale ripped off six straight points and outscored the Lady Cougars 14-7 to lead 27-23 at the half.

In the second half, the Lady Trojans started to pull away as they outscored Newton County 17-10 to take a 46-33 lead.

Sharandon Isom led Newton County with 13 points.