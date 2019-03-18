Lady Cougars win two but drop second game of season

Lady Cougars win two but drop second game of seasonBy ROBBIE ROBERTSON,
Mon, 03/18/2019 - 4:18pm
The Newton County Lady Cougars won two out of three contests last week but also suffered their second loss of the season.
The Newton County Lady Cougars won two out of three contests last week but also suffered their second loss of the season.
After a wet spring, the Union softball team finally got some games in this past week, playing... READ MORE
James Louis “Creeper” Nelson Jr., 84, of Newton, Miss., passed away Wednesday, March 6 at his... READ MORE
Ms. Katrina Tingle announces the engagement of her daughter Asia Tingle to Lakendrick Coleman,... READ MORE