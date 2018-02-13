Lady Tigers finish district play unbeaten

Without a senior on the roster, the Newton Lady Tigers only had two things to play for on Friday night, the senior boys and an undefeated season in division play.

The Lady Tigers were able to honor those senior boys and finish undefeated in division play, as they ran past Union 65-34. In other action last week, Newton hammered Lake 58-11 and beat Scott Central 44-29.

“It’s a testament to our kids and how hard they have worked,” Newton coach Perry Fletcher said of the team’s undefeated record in division play. “I have an awesome assistant coach (Mark Stribling) who is a former head coach and that’s sort of my secret ingredient. These kids work hard and believe in each other. By us finishing first, that first game you will get to play a four or five seed so that will give us a chance. Anybody can beat us but that will give us a chance to be comfortable in who we are playing.”

The Newton Lady Tigers finish the regular season with a 20-4 record and were a perfect 8-0 in Division 4-2A play. They will play the winner of Lake and Scott Central on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the 4-2A Tournament at Union. The championship game is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

Newton 65, Union 34

The Lady Tigers had their way with the Lady Yellowjackets to sweep the season series.

Newton improves to 20-4 on the season and 8-0 in 4-2A play. Union falls to 14-11 and 4-4 in 4-2A.

Newton had their way as they jumped out to an 8-2 lead and led 18-10 at the end of the first. The Lady Tigers continued to pull away as they outscored Union 21-10 in the second to lead 39-20 at the half. The Lady Tigers put the game away in the third, outscoring Union 18-6 to lead 55-26 after three.

Myja McNichols led Newton with 22 points while Nia McCalphia had 11 points and McKinley Ware added 10. Ja’Leah Hickmon had nine points while Zia Shields added eight.

Parker Breland had 19 to lead Union.

Newton 58, Lake 11

The Lady Tigers had little trouble with Lake this past week, cruising to a 47-point win.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 24-1 lead in the first period and cruised from there, outscoring Lake 14-3 in the second, 11-3 in the third and 9-4 in the fourth.

Nia McCalphia led Newton with 10 points while McKinley Ware and Myja McNichols each had eight points apiece. JaLeah Hickmon added eight points for the Lady Tigers.

Newton 44, Scott Central 29

The Lady Tigers broke open a close game with a big second period and took a 15-point win over the Lady Rebels.

After each team scored 11 points in the first period, the Lady Tigers went on an 18-3 run in the second period to lead 29-14 at the half. In a slow third period, Scott Central had a 5-2 advantage in the third period before Newton used a 13-10 fourth period to take the win.

JaLeah Hickmon led a balanced scoring effort with 11 points while Myja McNichols had 10 points. Nia McCalphia had eight points while McKinley Ware had seven and Zia Shields added six points.

