Lady Tigers rack up district wins

The Newton Lady Tigers picked up two more wins this past week as they beat a pair of Division 4-2A foes.

The Lady Hornets beat Lake 62-20 on Tuesday and then took a big 50-34 win over Philadelphia on Friday.

Newton returns to action this week when they travel to Jefferson Davis County to take on Laurel on Monday. The Lady Tigers will then travel to Union on Friday for another 4-2A contest.

Newton 50, Philadelphia 34

After taking an 8-7 lead, Newton never trailed again and took a 16-point win over the Lady Tornadoes.

The Lady Tornadoes scored seven straight points to lead 7-6 with 2:57 left in the first. But Newton scored the last four points and led 10-7 at the end of the first. The Lady Tigers then used seven second-period points by Nia McAlphia, including a 3-pointer with 31 seconds in the half to lead 22-17 at the half.

After outscoring Philadelphia 12-10 in the third to take a 34-27 lead into the fourth, Newton pulled away in the fourth with a 10-2 run to open the period and take a 44-29 lead after back-to-back baskets by McAlphia.

“I thought our girls came prepared and gave that effort for the whole entire game,” Newton coach Perry Fletcher said. “They didn’t let up. Early in the season, we would play well in spurts. But we played the whole game tonight. That’s what we have been waiting on. We have a young team, it takes time. With a young team, they kind of have to feel their way. I’m hoping that we are turning the corner. We were patient on the zone. Early in the season, we would take some quick shots against the zone but tonight we were patient and got a sure shot. I think that’s why we were able to control the lead.

McAlphia led Newton (13-3, 2-0) with 17 points while Myja McNichols added 15 points.

Nia Luckett led Philadelphia (9-6, 0-1) with 12 points while Andrika Carter added eight points.

Newton girls 62, Lake 20

The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Hornets in every period as they beat Lake by 42 on Tuesday.

Newton had little trouble as they led 19-4 at the end of the first and 33-4 at the half. Newton continued to extend the lead in the second half as they outscored Lake 13-8 in the third and 16-8 in the fourth.

Zia Shields led Newton with a season-high 18 points while Myja McNichols added 12 points. Nia McAlphia added nine points and JaLeah Hickmon added eight points.