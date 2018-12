It appears first-year coach Maurice Bowie has made an impact at Lake High School.

The Hornets took three wins last week as they beat rival Union 46-45 in overtime to take first place in the Sebastopol Tournament. Lake also beat Clarkdale twice, winning 57-44 and 55-31.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options.