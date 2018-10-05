Lake falls in Game 1 of Class 2A finals

St. Patrick scored one run in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth inning to defeat Lake 3-2 in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 2A State Championship Series at the University of Southern Mississippi Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Hornets will fight to stay alive in the series at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Southern Miss Softball Complex in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.

Lake built a 2-0 lead with runs in the third and fifth innings, but they couldn't hold off St. Patrick's rally to take Game 1.

Hannah Wilkerson had a double while Taylor Duncan, Laurel Breland, Reagan Clark and Alana Edmonds had the remainder of Lake's five hits.

Duncan had just one hit through the first five innings, which was a leadoff double in the bottom of the second inning. After two walks loaded the bases, Duncan rallied to strike out the next two batters.

A hit by a pitch and two singles loaded the bases for Lake in the third inning. While Clark drew a walk to score a run, Anna D'Aquilla recorded two strikeouts and a pop out to limit the damage to 1-0 Lake advantage.

Wilkerson's double with two outs in the fifth inning put her courtesy runner Kate Gladney in position to score an insurance run when the right fielder committed an error on a Clark fly ball.

St. Patrick took advantage of a Lake error with two outs score their first run in the bottom of the fifth.

Lake couldn't take advantage of leadoff single in the top of the sixth inning, but St. Patrick loaded the bases with no outs and scored two runs on a RBI single followed by a sacrifice fly RBI.

St. Patrick put the game away with two strikeouts and a fly out to end the game.

D'Aquilla struck out 14 Lake batters while allowing two runs on five hits with a walk. She was also 2-for-3 hitting.

Duncan allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

