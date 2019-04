The Lake Hornets got the offense going this week as they scored at least 10 runs in all four games they played, winning three of those contests.

The Hornets swept Division 4-2A foe Philadelphia as they beat the Tornadoes 16-2 and 15-3. The Hornets lost 18-10 to Quitman on Saturday but rebounded to beat Forest 17-4 later in the day.