MSU has three players go in first two rounds of the MLB draft

STARKVILLE — As a third Diamond Dawg went off the board at the start the second round, the Mississippi State baseball program had a program-record three student-athletes picked in the first two rounds of the 2020 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft. JT Ginn was taken by the New York Mets in the second round with the 52nd overall pick on Thursday.

Mississippi State tied for the fifth most picks in the country with three. Their three picks in the first two rounds were tied for the most in 2020 (Miami (Fla.), Texas A&M). In the 56 drafts since 1965, State has had at least three student-athletes drafted on 33 occasions.

Ginn is the 175th Bulldog student-athlete drafted for a total of 215 draft picks all-time. State has seen 64 taken in the first 10 rounds with 32 selected in the first five rounds, including 17 first rounders. Ginn joins Justin Foscue (No. 14 overall) and Jordan Westburg (No. 30 overall) as Diamond Dawgs taken in the 2020 MLB Draft.