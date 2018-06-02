NCA finishes regular season with rivalry win

The Newton County Academy Lady Generals lost two out of three contests this past week but did claim a victory over rival Sylva Bay.

The Lady Generals lost to Prentiss 40-38 and Clinton Christian 39-31 before taking a 24-21 win over Sylva Bay on Friday in the regular-season finale.

The Lady Generals are now 11-15 on the season and will face Clinton Christian on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the District 2-AA Tournament at Sylva Bay. The two teams split the season series. The winner of Thursday night’s game will be given a first-round bye in the South Class AA Tournament at Glennbrook.

“I really expect it to be a close game with them,” NCA coach Michael Alexander said. “You just have to look at the last two games we played, they were both close games. It will be whoever can execute their plan. It will come down to free throws, rebounds and turnovers. Whoever controls those things will probably win the ball game.”

Prentiss 40, NCA 38

After beating Prentiss 50-46 earlier this season, the Lady Saints returned the favor and beat the Lady Generals by two points on Monday.

NCA led for most of the first half with a 10-8 lead at the end of the first and a 23-20 lead at the half. But Prentiss tied the game in the third, outscoring NCA 9-6 to tie the game at 29-29. Prentiss then outscored NCA 11-9 in the fourth to take the win.

Kelli Hollingsworth led NCA with 15 points while Anna Laurel Moody added 11 points.

Clinton Christian 39, NCA 31

With the game tied going into the fourth period, the Lady Warriors pulled away to take the eight-point win.

NCA won the previous meeting between the two schools, beating the Lady Warriors 56-54.

NCA led 12-11 at the end of the first and 19-16 at the half. But Clinton tied the game at 24-24 by outscoring the Lady Generals 8-5 in the third. Clinton used a 15-7 advantage in the fourth to take the win.

Kelli Hollingsworth led NCA with seven points while Anna Laurel Moody, Karlie Blackledge and Kaleigh Cosgrove each had six points apiece.

NCA 24, Sylva Bay 21

In a tightly officiated game, the Lady Generals came away with a three-point win to sweep the season series from the Lady Saints.

Sylva Bay led 8-7 at the end of the first before NCA outscored the Lady Saints 8-5 to take a 15-13 lead into the half. NCA outscored Sylva Bay 5-4 in the third and each team scored four points apiece in the fourth period.

Kelli Hollingsworth led NCA with 13 points.