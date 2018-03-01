Newton 1-1 in Bay Springs event

The Newton Lady Tigers split a pair of games in the Bay Springs Christmas Tournament this past week.

The Lady Tigers lost 42-34 to Velma Jackson on Friday before rebounding to beat Northeast Jones 43-37 on Saturday.

“I’m just grateful that Coach Gray did the schedule before I got there because we have had some tough games,” Newton coach Perry Fletcher said. “To do what we want to do in March, we have to play those kind of games. I think it’s really getting us prepared for our conference play.

“Right now, Philadelphia is playing really well in our conference and Union is playing really well. So I think we will be prepared.”

The Lady Tigers will play Leake County on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Newton County on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Newton 43, NE Jones 37

Newton needed overtime but was able to take a six-point win over Class 4A Northeast Jones.

Newton led 12-11 at the end of the first and 24-19 at the half in a hard-fought defensive contest. Northeast Jones cut into the lead in the second half as they outscored Newton 8-5 in the third and 8-6 in the fourth to send the game into overtime. In the overtime period, Newton used an 8-2 advantage to take the win.

“I was proud that our kids came out and played hard,” Fletcher said. “Northeast Jones is tough, I think they lost in the quarterfinals at the Coliseum last year and had everybody back. I was glad that my kids didn’t back down and gave the effort it took to win.”

Ja’Leah Hickmon led Newton with 11 points while Myja McNichols had 10 points. MicKinley Ware had nine points while Nia McAlphia added seven.

Velma Jackson 42, NHS 34

The Lady Tigers fell behind early to Velma Jackson on Friday and were never able to recover in an eight-point loss.

Velma Jackson jumped out to an 11-3 lead and led 19-13 at the half. Velma was able to maintain that lead in the second half as they outscored Newton 23-21 to take the win.

Myja McNichols led Newton with 13 points while Ja’Leah Hickmon had six points and Nia McAlphia added five points.