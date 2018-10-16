Newton County heads to state championship

For the first time this season, the Newton County Lady Cougars had their backs to the wall.

They responded by scoring 53 runs in the next two games to take the best two-out-of-three series from Lawrence County on Tuesday night.

Newton County lost Game 1 14-11 before tying a season-high for runs with a 22-10 win in Game 2. Then in Game 3, the Lady Cougars put together their best hitting game of the season as they took a 31-12 win to clinch the Class II South State championship on Tuesday night.

With the win, Newton County improves to 31-4 on the season and will play the winner of South Pontotoc and Amory on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Freedom Ridge in Ridgeland.

Newton County 31, Lawrence County 12

The Lady Cougars broke open a close game with 21 runs over the last two innings to take Game 3 and advance to the championship series.

County led just 10-9 after two innings but scored 12 runs in the fourth and nine in the fifth to take the win.

The Lady Cougars had 26 hits as Shelby Anderson was 5-for-5 with three doubles and a home run along with five runs scored and five RBIs. Lorren Ivey was 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs, four runs scored and a season-high nine RBIs. Landree Amis was 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, five runs scored and four RBIs. Brittany Thomas was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored while Lizzy Hollingsworth was 2-for-3 three RBIs. Karlye Tolbird and Lanie Phillips were each 2-for-5 while Natalie Lampton was 2-for-3.

Newton County 22, Lawrence County 10

The Lady Cougars scored 12 runs in the first inning to take Game 2 of the series.

County added five runs in the third and fourth innings.

County had 22 hits in the contest with 15 extra base hits. Lizzy Hollingsworth was 3-for-4 with a grand slam, two doubles and four runs scored. Brittany Thomas was 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Shelby Anderson was 3-for-3 with a home run, four runs scored and three RBIs while Landree Amis was 3-for-4 a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs. Casey Dube was 3-for-3 while Loren Ivey was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBIs. Karlye Tolbird was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored while Lanie Phillips was 2-for-4 with two doubles.

Lawrence County 14, Newton County 11

Lawrence County built a 12-3 lead and held off a late Newton County rally to win Game 1 of the series.

After trailing 12-3, County scored four runs in the fifth and seventh innings.

Lawrence County outhit Newton County 17-15.

County had seven extra base hits. Brittany Thomas was 3-for-3 with a home run, double and three runs scored. Shelby Anderson was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs while Lorren Ivey was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple. Katelyn Gipson was 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored. Karlye Toldbird was 2-for-4 while Lanie Phillips drove in two runs. Lizzy Hollingsworth had a two-run home run while Landree Amis also scored two runs.