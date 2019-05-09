Newton County takes Game 1 of State Finals

STARKVILLE — The Newton County Lady Cougars rallied in the seventh inning to take a 5-4 win over Tishomingo County at Mississippi State’s Nusz Park in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship Series.

Newton County (28-7) is one win away from a 10th fast-pitch state championship. Game 2 will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, weather permitting. If Friday’s game is rained out, MHSAA officials said the series will resume on Monday.

Tishomingo’s Mary Busby hit a two-run home run in the first inning to put the Lady Braves on the board. But Newton County’s Shelby Anderson didn’t allow another earned run for the remainder of the game.

County answered with two runs in the third. Alex Weir singled up the middle and Landree Amis tripled to right field. Amis came home and scored on a single to right by Anderson to tie the game.

Tishomingo added an unearned runs in the bottom third and added another run in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-2 lead.

Anderson singled up the middle in the sixth. After a single by Brittany Thomas, Lizzy Hollingsworth drove in Anderson and cut the lead to 4-3.

The Lady Cougars took their first lead in the seventh inning. Weir singled again with one out in the seventh. Amis then doubled to score Weir. Following a bunt single by Katelyn Gipson, Anderson flied out to center field to score Amis for the game winner.

Amis ended the game going 2-for-4 with a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. Anderson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Weir was also 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Anderson pitched all seven inning and gave up four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out 10.