Newton High School track pounces again at region meet

The Newton High School Tiger track team went to Tupelo on April 16 to compete in the region track meet and literally ran away with the coveted championshiop trophy.

The Lady Tigers defeated Bolivar, Leland, Clarkdale, Obarron, Philadelphia, Heidelberg and West Tallahatchie. The boys team placed third.

The following athletes will compete at the North State Meet on Thursday: Aeronney Berry, Z’Na Kincaid, Jada Hardy, De’Asia Cox, Kamerya Wesley, Briana Ardd, Jynna Bolton, Erin Ware, Myia Jackson, Tayla Jackson, McKinley Ware, Alazaya Jones and Nia McCalphia for the girls team and Rahmari Payne, DeTraun Brown, Tyreke Snow, Daylan Chapman, J’Alex Hardy, Damion Moore and Antwan Gray for the boys team.