NHS’s Johnson impresses scouts

According to Newton coach Ryan Smith, Zachary Johnson did exactly what he needed to do last week.

Johnson started for the North squad in the annual Bernard Blackell North-South All-Star football game, which was played at Gulfport High School.

The North squad ended up winning the contest 13-0 and was the game’s first shutout since 2000.

“We had some really physical practices and really got after it,” Tupelo coach Trent Hammond told the Biloxi Sun Herald. “That was the one thing we tried to stress, that we would play like we practiced. We didn’t want this to be a vacation. We came to play football.”

And those practices were where Johnson showed out, according to Smith.

“They didn’t throw the ball a lot, but he never came off the field on offense,” Smith said. “What’s important is the practice. From my understanding, he had a great week of practice. Some of the JUCO coaches I talked to said he had a great week of practice, and that’s what’s really important in those games. In one of the Thursday practices, he was targeted eight times, had eight catches and won all of the one-on-one matchups.”

Johnson only had one catch for five yards in a game that was mostly a defensive battle.

Smith said the attention now turns to the Mississippi-Alabama game where the other Johnson twin, Zachariah, will play safety for the Magnolia state.

After that, it’s a question of where the twins will sign to play college football.

“I think East Mississippi was a little warmer on them than they were,” Smith said. “I talked with South Alabama and they still like them. Of course, they have a new coach, but he liked them at Central Arkansas. They said we should know something next week.”

The twins got a visit recently from Southern Mississippi coach Jay Hopson.

“Hopson came by and visited and liked them both,” Smith said. “That’s the biggest thing they are waiting on. They have liked Southern all along. Hopson told Zachariah that if he will come out and play physical this week, there will be an offer on the table for both of them.”

The Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game is set for Saturday at noon at Southern Mississippi.

“I think the big thing for us, we wanted them to go out and represent our program, which he did well last week,” Smith said. “We wanted to see how they represented us and got us some positive promotion. We just want people to know that Newton is producing good, well-rounded guys who can play a big game in that kind of environment.”