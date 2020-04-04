Perry Declares for 2020 Draft

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Reggie Perry, the only player to rank among the SEC's top 10 in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and blocks in 2019-20, has entered his name for the 2020 NBA Draft announced Sunday.

Perry totaled 868 points, 557 rebounds, 61 blocks and 26 double-doubles over his two seasons in the Maroon and White. The 868 points are fourth-most for a MSU player during their freshman and sophomore seasons only behind Jamont Gordon, Ray White and Rickey Brown. The 557 rebounds are the highest two-year total for a MSU player since Jarvis Varnado in 2008-09 and 2009-10 and ranked inside the program's top 30.

Perry aims to make it back-to-back seasons for Mississippi State with a NBA Draft selection. Quinndary Weatherspoon was chosen by the San Antonio Spurs last season.

"I'm really excited for Reggie," head coach Ben Howland said. "He had a great two years with us. I thought he was an outstanding player. His freshman year, he ended up being All-SEC Freshman Team and helped us get to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade.”