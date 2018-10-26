Players of the Week and Stats for Oct. 19 games

Players of the Week and Stats for Oct. 19 gamesBy ROBBIE ROBERTSON,
Newton County
Miguel Evans — Scored Newton County’s only two touchdowns in a loss to West Lauderdale.
Union
Markus Jones — Had 4.5 tackles for loss and two tackles with three tackles for loss.
Lake
Theory Harris — Had 5.5 tackles and rushed for 41 yards on four carries.
Newton
Lawrence Morris — Was 13-of-31 passing for 258 yards and two TDs in a 34-27 loss to Union. He also had two punts, averaging 38.5 yards and had one inside the 20.
NCA
Harber Reese — Led the Generals with 13 tackles in a 20-7 loss to Wayne Academy.
Scoring
Player Points
Ethan Gray, Lake 80
Kenyon Clay, Union 62
Lincoln Jordan, NCA 60
Colby Ferguson, Union 50
Jaylon Buckley, Union 44
Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 42
D’Alex Jennings, Lake 38
Cole Shimfessell, County 36
Marcus Wash, County 36
Carlois Walker, County 30
Rod Evans, County 24
Eli Finnegan, NCA 24
Damon Mapp, County 24
Tre Hillie, Newton 18
Markus Jones, Union 18
Henry Thornton, Union 18
Ethan McDill, NCA 15
Jamarion Harmon, Union 14
Hayden West, County 14
Jykial White, Newton 14
Jaheim Gill, Union 12
Makindal Evans, County 12
Miguel Evans, County 12
Tyshun Evans, Newton 12
Colby Hollingsworth, NCA 12
Logan Little, NCA 12
Jordan Mason, NCA 12
Cornelius Mayers, Lake 12
Lamar Morgan, County 12
Kollin Razmi, Lake 12
Will Burns, Lake 8
Jace Arthur, NCA 6
Aaron Campbell, Lake 6
Malcolm Clay, Union 6
Ethan Gentry, County 6
Dylan Harrison, Union 6
Danarrious Hughes, Lake 6
Donovan McCoy, County 6
Peyton Posey, Union 6
Seth Prestage, Lake 6
Angelo Sewell, Lake 6
Lawrence Morris, Newton 2
Brady McGee, Lake 1
Mickey Parker, Lake 2
Andre Ware, Newton 1
Passing
Player Com-Att-Yrds-TD-INT
Mickey Parker, Lake 54-114-915-9-7
Hayden West, County 36-106-596-5-8
Colby Ferguson, Union 40-91-605-8-9
Damon Mapp, County 26-66-446-2-4
Lawrence Morris, Newton 19-40-264-2-3
Logan Little, NCA 17-38-254-1-2
Kenyon Clay, Union 9-26-121-2-0
Tre Hillie, Newton 5-13-98-0-0
Zander Meeks, NCA 5-16-22-0-2
Desmond Moore, Newton 1-1-11-1-0
Rushing
Player Carries-Yards
Lincoln Jordan, NCA 133-1038
Ethan Gray, Lake 123-833
Colby Ferguson, Union 138-771
Marcus Wash, County 131-696
Kenyon Clay, Union 112-768
Eli Finnegan, NCA 117-750
Jaylon Buckley, Union 98-500
D’Alex Jennings, Lake 63-391
Carlois Walker, County 86-355
Malcolm Clay, Union 56-235
Tre Hillie, Newton 20-219
Damon Mapp, County 42-165
Jykial White, Newton 38-145
Miguel Evans, County 19-142
Colby Hollingsworth, NCA 19-120
Cornelius Mayers, Lake 33-109
Brady McGee, Lake 11-88
Zander Bounds, NCA 18-63
Hayden West, County 39-56
Seth Prestage, Lake 6-57
Andre Ware, Newton 1-56
Jadorian Pace, Lake 2-44
Theory Harris, Lake 4-41
Logan Little, NCA 25-39
Angelo Sewell, Lake 11-39
Makindal Evans, County 11-36
Desmond Moore, Newton 25-36
Jace Arthur, NCA 8-31
Harber Reese, NCA 12-30
Jacob Smith, NCA 4-25
Jaheim Gill, Union 2-25
Devyon May, County 3-25
Mickey Parker, Lake 40-19
Corbin Tillman, Newton 2-19
Johnny Johnson, Lake 4-18
Colin Crowder, County 4-14
William Hughlett, Union 2-14
Tyshun Evans, Newton 5-12
Skylar Porter, County 2-7
Darvol Hart, Union 4-4
Jamarian Harmon, Union 6-3
Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 1-3
Seth McKee, NCA 1-3
Caleb Casey, Union 1-2
Trevor Patchin, Union 1-2
Donovan McCoy, County 3-(-2)
Tyron Henderson, County 1-(-2)
Hayze West, County 9-(-4)
Rod Evans, County 5-(-5)
Kollin Ramzi, Lake 1-(-6)
Dalton Sibley, NCA 1-(-6)
Zander Meeks, NCA 12-(-9)
Danarrious Hughes, Lake 2-(-10)
Lawrence Morris, Newton 18-(-17)
Receiving -
Player Catches-Yards
Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 31-430
Lamar Morgan, County 14-245
Donovan McCoy, County 16-215
Kenyon Clay, Union 14-212
Kolin Ramzi, Lake 12-205
Marcus Wash, County 13-192
Jamarian Harmon, Union 10-171
Rod Evans, County 7-143
Danarrious Hughes, Lake 7-123
Kemp Alderman, NCA 11-107
Jaheim Gill, Union 5-99
Tre Hillie, Newton 5-90
Tyshun Evans, Newton 5-81
Lincoln Jordan, NCA 5-80
Markus Jones, Union 3-69
D’Alex Jennings, Lake 2-55
Tyron Henderson, County 6-54
Trevor Patchin, Union 5-45
Corbin Tillman, Newton 3-43
Jay Roberts Newton 2-39
Jordan Mason, NCA 2-31
London Oliphant, County 4-31
Dalton Sibley, NCA 2-31
Dylan Harrison, Union 2-30
Makindal Evans, County 3-25
Jadorian Pace, Lake 3-28
Tyler Pruitt, Newton 5-24
Jaylon Buckley, Union 4-23
Aaron Campbell, Lake 1-14
Ethan Gray, Lake 1-13
Cameron McDonald, County 1-12
Peyton Posey, Union 1-11
Zander Bounds, NCA 1-10
Colin Crowder, County 2-10
Miguel Evans, County 1-8
Theory Harris, Lake 1-8
Logan Little, NCA 1-8
Jykial White, Newton 3-8
Caleb Casey, Union 1-7
William Hughlett, Union 1-6
Marcus Martin, Newton 1-4
Carlois Walker, County 1-4
Tackles
Player Tackles
Skylar Porter, County 90
Miguel Evans, County 87.5
Aaron Campbell, Lake 69.5
Johnny Johnson, Lake 67
Shelton Porter, Lake 65.5
Peyton Posey, Union 59
Seth Prestage, Lake 57
Colin Crowder, County 51.5
Marcus Wash, County 51.5
Kemp Alderman, NCA 51
Harber Reese, NCA 50
Zander Bounds, NCA 48
Colby Hollingsworth, NCA 41
Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 37.5
Theory Harris, Lake 36.5
Jace Arthur, NCA 35
Lincoln Jordan, NCA 34.5
Ethan McDill, NCA 34.5
Kenyon Clay, Union 34
Makindal Evans, County 34
Jordan Mason, NCA 32.5
Logan Little,NCA 28
Eli Finnegan, NCA 27
Koye Hardaway, County 24.5
Jaheim Gill, Union 24.5
Terrance Swinton, Union 23
Lamar Morgan, County 21
Hayze West, County 21
Jamarian Harmon, Union 20.5
Markus Jones, Union 20.5
Danarrious Hughes, Lake 20
Cole Nester, Lake 20
Noah Cutway, County 19
Lee Hollingsworth, NCA 19
Dalton Sibley, NCA 18
Daquan Sims, County 17
Jaylon Buckley, Union 16.5
Jemarius Ford, Newton 15.5
William Hughlett, Union 15
Noah Essary, Lake 14.5
Timothy Norris, Lake 14.5
Carlos Hickman, Union 14
D’Alex Jennings, Lake 14
Austin Kyzar, Lake 14
D.J. Moseley, County 13.5
Corey Burton, NCA 13
J.D. Evans, Lake 13
Tarius McNair, Lake 13
Michael Rush, Union 13.5
Raylon Nettles, Union 13.5
Rod Evans, County 12
Marcus Mowdy, County 12
Eli Rigdon, Union 12
J’laan Broadfoot, Lake 11
Trodarian Campbell, Union 11.5
Robert Craft, Union 11
Tony Shelwood, County 9.5
Damon Mapp, County 9
Jaquan Roberts, Newton 9
Raymond Arreola, Union 8.5
Mason Cooley, County 8.5
Isiah Evans, Newton 8.5
Nate Killen, Union 8.5
Caleb Casey, Union 8
Ethan Gray, Lake 8
Trent McDonald, Union 8
Carlonte Walker, County 8
Kelvin Towner, Lake 7.5
Brady McGee, Lake 7
Zykenyon Roberts, County 7
Carlois Walker, County 7
Wesley Williams, NCA 7
Desmond Chapman, Lake 6.5
Alex Billups, Newton 6
Tripp Blassingame, NCA 6
Ethan Gentry, County 6
Trey Terrell, NCA 6
Colby Ferguson, Union 5.5
Ethan Kinard, Union 5.5
Antavious Robinson, Lake 5.5
Tyshun Evans, Newton 5
Tre Hillie, Newton 5
Wilson Jackson, County 5
Cornelius Mayers, Lake 5
Kolin Ramzi, Lake 5
Ethan Walker, Lake 6
Kasey Watts, Newton 5
Logan Barrett, County 4.5
Justin Boone, Lake 4.5
Cameron McDonald, County 4.5
James McMillan, Lake 4.5
Atavius Hardy, Newton 4
Jaquarrius Nicks, Newton 4
Kimoni Shaffer, County 4
Trevor Patchin, Union 3.5
Garrett Posey, Union 3.5
Devontae Rankin, Lake 3.5
Reese Regions, Lake 3.5
Cody Rogers, Union 3.5
Zack Evans, NCA 3
Preston Garvin, NCA 3
Tyler Pruitt, Newton 3
Javarious Sanders, Lake 3
Tra Taylor, County 3
Jykial White, Newton 3
Jacob Moore, Union 2.5
Jadorian Pace, Lake 2.5
Karkese Smith, Lake 2.5
Andre Ware, Newton 2.5
Holder Usry, County 2.5
Derek Alford, Newton 2
Jamarion Hughes, Newton 2
Kristopher McClendon, Lake 2
Jacob Smith, NCA 2
Angelo Sowell, Lake 2
John Strickin, NCA 2
Mario Robinson, Newton 2
Dorian Williams, Lake 2
Seddarion Lay, Lake 1.5
Jose Martinez, Lake 1.5
Damion Bailey, Lake 1
Ravell Buckley, Newton 1
Zack Collins, Union 1
Cameron Dukes, County 1
Brandon Felton, Union 1
Tyron Henderson, County 1
Marquez Hughes, Lake 1
Jamario Ockom, County 1
Zack LeBlanc, Union 1
Garrett Loper, County 1
Zander Meeks, NCA 1
Donavon McCoy, County 1
Payton Patrick, Lake 1
Sam Shaw, County 1
Corbitt Tillman, Newton 1
Kobe Thompson, Newton 1
Dustin Welborn, Union 1
Dominic Denson, County .5
Daniel Neese, County .5
Mickey Parker, Lake .5
Ethan Plaisance, Union .5
Jeremy Spears, County .5
Robert Thoes, Lake .5
Interceptions
Jaheim Gill, Union 3
D’Alex Jennings, Lake 2
Jamarian Harmon, Union 2
Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 2
Dalton Sibley, NCA 2
Desmond Chapman, Lake 1
Makindal Evans, County 1
Rod Evans, County 1
Colby Ferguson, Union 1
Danarrious Hughes, Lake 1
William Hughlett, Union 1
Lincoln Jordan, NCA 1
Nate Killen, Union 1
Jordan Mason, NCA 1
Peyton Posey, Union 1
Tony Shelwood, County 1
Marcus Wash, Newton County 1