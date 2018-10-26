Players of the Week and Stats for Oct. 19 games

Newton County

Miguel Evans — Scored Newton County’s only two touchdowns in a loss to West Lauderdale.

Union

Markus Jones — Had 4.5 tackles for loss and two tackles with three tackles for loss.

Lake

Theory Harris — Had 5.5 tackles and rushed for 41 yards on four carries.

Newton

Lawrence Morris — Was 13-of-31 passing for 258 yards and two TDs in a 34-27 loss to Union. He also had two punts, averaging 38.5 yards and had one inside the 20.

NCA

Harber Reese — Led the Generals with 13 tackles in a 20-7 loss to Wayne Academy.

Scoring

Player Points

Ethan Gray, Lake 80

Kenyon Clay, Union 62

Lincoln Jordan, NCA 60

Colby Ferguson, Union 50

Jaylon Buckley, Union 44

Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 42

D’Alex Jennings, Lake 38

Cole Shimfessell, County 36

Marcus Wash, County 36

Carlois Walker, County 30

Rod Evans, County 24

Eli Finnegan, NCA 24

Damon Mapp, County 24

Tre Hillie, Newton 18

Markus Jones, Union 18

Henry Thornton, Union 18

Ethan McDill, NCA 15

Jamarion Harmon, Union 14

Hayden West, County 14

Jykial White, Newton 14

Jaheim Gill, Union 12

Makindal Evans, County 12

Miguel Evans, County 12

Tyshun Evans, Newton 12

Colby Hollingsworth, NCA 12

Logan Little, NCA 12

Jordan Mason, NCA 12

Cornelius Mayers, Lake 12

Lamar Morgan, County 12

Kollin Razmi, Lake 12

Will Burns, Lake 8

Jace Arthur, NCA 6

Aaron Campbell, Lake 6

Malcolm Clay, Union 6

Ethan Gentry, County 6

Dylan Harrison, Union 6

Danarrious Hughes, Lake 6

Donovan McCoy, County 6

Peyton Posey, Union 6

Seth Prestage, Lake 6

Angelo Sewell, Lake 6

Lawrence Morris, Newton 2

Brady McGee, Lake 1

Mickey Parker, Lake 2

Andre Ware, Newton 1

Passing

Player Com-Att-Yrds-TD-INT

Mickey Parker, Lake 54-114-915-9-7

Hayden West, County 36-106-596-5-8

Colby Ferguson, Union 40-91-605-8-9

Damon Mapp, County 26-66-446-2-4

Lawrence Morris, Newton 19-40-264-2-3

Logan Little, NCA 17-38-254-1-2

Kenyon Clay, Union 9-26-121-2-0

Tre Hillie, Newton 5-13-98-0-0

Zander Meeks, NCA 5-16-22-0-2

Desmond Moore, Newton 1-1-11-1-0

Rushing

Player Carries-Yards

Lincoln Jordan, NCA 133-1038

Ethan Gray, Lake 123-833

Colby Ferguson, Union 138-771

Marcus Wash, County 131-696

Kenyon Clay, Union 112-768

Eli Finnegan, NCA 117-750

Jaylon Buckley, Union 98-500

D’Alex Jennings, Lake 63-391

Carlois Walker, County 86-355

Malcolm Clay, Union 56-235

Tre Hillie, Newton 20-219

Damon Mapp, County 42-165

Jykial White, Newton 38-145

Miguel Evans, County 19-142

Colby Hollingsworth, NCA 19-120

Cornelius Mayers, Lake 33-109

Brady McGee, Lake 11-88

Zander Bounds, NCA 18-63

Hayden West, County 39-56

Seth Prestage, Lake 6-57

Andre Ware, Newton 1-56

Jadorian Pace, Lake 2-44

Theory Harris, Lake 4-41

Logan Little, NCA 25-39

Angelo Sewell, Lake 11-39

Makindal Evans, County 11-36

Desmond Moore, Newton 25-36

Jace Arthur, NCA 8-31

Harber Reese, NCA 12-30

Jacob Smith, NCA 4-25

Jaheim Gill, Union 2-25

Devyon May, County 3-25

Mickey Parker, Lake 40-19

Corbin Tillman, Newton 2-19

Johnny Johnson, Lake 4-18

Colin Crowder, County 4-14

William Hughlett, Union 2-14

Tyshun Evans, Newton 5-12

Skylar Porter, County 2-7

Darvol Hart, Union 4-4

Jamarian Harmon, Union 6-3

Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 1-3

Seth McKee, NCA 1-3

Caleb Casey, Union 1-2

Trevor Patchin, Union 1-2

Donovan McCoy, County 3-(-2)

Tyron Henderson, County 1-(-2)

Hayze West, County 9-(-4)

Rod Evans, County 5-(-5)

Kollin Ramzi, Lake 1-(-6)

Dalton Sibley, NCA 1-(-6)

Zander Meeks, NCA 12-(-9)

Danarrious Hughes, Lake 2-(-10)

Lawrence Morris, Newton 18-(-17)



Receiving -

Player Catches-Yards

Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 31-430

Lamar Morgan, County 14-245

Donovan McCoy, County 16-215

Kenyon Clay, Union 14-212

Kolin Ramzi, Lake 12-205

Marcus Wash, County 13-192

Jamarian Harmon, Union 10-171

Rod Evans, County 7-143

Danarrious Hughes, Lake 7-123

Kemp Alderman, NCA 11-107

Jaheim Gill, Union 5-99

Tre Hillie, Newton 5-90

Tyshun Evans, Newton 5-81

Lincoln Jordan, NCA 5-80

Markus Jones, Union 3-69

D’Alex Jennings, Lake 2-55

Tyron Henderson, County 6-54

Trevor Patchin, Union 5-45

Corbin Tillman, Newton 3-43

Jay Roberts Newton 2-39

Jordan Mason, NCA 2-31

London Oliphant, County 4-31

Dalton Sibley, NCA 2-31

Dylan Harrison, Union 2-30

Makindal Evans, County 3-25

Jadorian Pace, Lake 3-28

Tyler Pruitt, Newton 5-24

Jaylon Buckley, Union 4-23

Aaron Campbell, Lake 1-14

Ethan Gray, Lake 1-13

Cameron McDonald, County 1-12

Peyton Posey, Union 1-11

Zander Bounds, NCA 1-10

Colin Crowder, County 2-10

Miguel Evans, County 1-8

Theory Harris, Lake 1-8

Logan Little, NCA 1-8

Jykial White, Newton 3-8

Caleb Casey, Union 1-7

William Hughlett, Union 1-6

Marcus Martin, Newton 1-4

Carlois Walker, County 1-4

Tackles

Player Tackles

Skylar Porter, County 90

Miguel Evans, County 87.5

Aaron Campbell, Lake 69.5

Johnny Johnson, Lake 67

Shelton Porter, Lake 65.5

Peyton Posey, Union 59

Seth Prestage, Lake 57

Colin Crowder, County 51.5

Marcus Wash, County 51.5

Kemp Alderman, NCA 51

Harber Reese, NCA 50

Zander Bounds, NCA 48

Colby Hollingsworth, NCA 41

Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 37.5

Theory Harris, Lake 36.5

Jace Arthur, NCA 35

Lincoln Jordan, NCA 34.5

Ethan McDill, NCA 34.5

Kenyon Clay, Union 34

Makindal Evans, County 34

Jordan Mason, NCA 32.5

Logan Little,NCA 28

Eli Finnegan, NCA 27

Koye Hardaway, County 24.5

Jaheim Gill, Union 24.5

Terrance Swinton, Union 23

Lamar Morgan, County 21

Hayze West, County 21

Jamarian Harmon, Union 20.5

Markus Jones, Union 20.5

Danarrious Hughes, Lake 20

Cole Nester, Lake 20

Noah Cutway, County 19

Lee Hollingsworth, NCA 19

Dalton Sibley, NCA 18

Daquan Sims, County 17

Jaylon Buckley, Union 16.5

Jemarius Ford, Newton 15.5

William Hughlett, Union 15

Noah Essary, Lake 14.5

Timothy Norris, Lake 14.5

Carlos Hickman, Union 14

D’Alex Jennings, Lake 14

Austin Kyzar, Lake 14

D.J. Moseley, County 13.5

Corey Burton, NCA 13

J.D. Evans, Lake 13

Tarius McNair, Lake 13

Michael Rush, Union 13.5

Raylon Nettles, Union 13.5

Rod Evans, County 12

Marcus Mowdy, County 12

Eli Rigdon, Union 12

J’laan Broadfoot, Lake 11

Trodarian Campbell, Union 11.5

Robert Craft, Union 11

Tony Shelwood, County 9.5

Damon Mapp, County 9

Jaquan Roberts, Newton 9

Raymond Arreola, Union 8.5

Mason Cooley, County 8.5

Isiah Evans, Newton 8.5

Nate Killen, Union 8.5

Caleb Casey, Union 8

Ethan Gray, Lake 8

Trent McDonald, Union 8

Carlonte Walker, County 8

Kelvin Towner, Lake 7.5

Brady McGee, Lake 7

Zykenyon Roberts, County 7

Carlois Walker, County 7

Wesley Williams, NCA 7

Desmond Chapman, Lake 6.5

Alex Billups, Newton 6

Tripp Blassingame, NCA 6

Ethan Gentry, County 6

Trey Terrell, NCA 6

Colby Ferguson, Union 5.5

Ethan Kinard, Union 5.5

Antavious Robinson, Lake 5.5

Tyshun Evans, Newton 5

Tre Hillie, Newton 5

Wilson Jackson, County 5

Cornelius Mayers, Lake 5

Kolin Ramzi, Lake 5

Ethan Walker, Lake 6

Kasey Watts, Newton 5

Logan Barrett, County 4.5

Justin Boone, Lake 4.5

Cameron McDonald, County 4.5

James McMillan, Lake 4.5

Atavius Hardy, Newton 4

Jaquarrius Nicks, Newton 4

Kimoni Shaffer, County 4

Trevor Patchin, Union 3.5

Garrett Posey, Union 3.5

Devontae Rankin, Lake 3.5

Reese Regions, Lake 3.5

Cody Rogers, Union 3.5

Zack Evans, NCA 3

Preston Garvin, NCA 3

Tyler Pruitt, Newton 3

Javarious Sanders, Lake 3

Tra Taylor, County 3

Jykial White, Newton 3

Jacob Moore, Union 2.5

Jadorian Pace, Lake 2.5

Karkese Smith, Lake 2.5

Andre Ware, Newton 2.5

Holder Usry, County 2.5

Derek Alford, Newton 2

Jamarion Hughes, Newton 2

Kristopher McClendon, Lake 2

Jacob Smith, NCA 2

Angelo Sowell, Lake 2

John Strickin, NCA 2

Mario Robinson, Newton 2

Dorian Williams, Lake 2

Seddarion Lay, Lake 1.5

Jose Martinez, Lake 1.5

Damion Bailey, Lake 1

Ravell Buckley, Newton 1

Zack Collins, Union 1

Cameron Dukes, County 1

Brandon Felton, Union 1

Tyron Henderson, County 1

Marquez Hughes, Lake 1

Jamario Ockom, County 1

Zack LeBlanc, Union 1

Garrett Loper, County 1

Zander Meeks, NCA 1

Donavon McCoy, County 1

Payton Patrick, Lake 1

Sam Shaw, County 1

Corbitt Tillman, Newton 1

Kobe Thompson, Newton 1

Dustin Welborn, Union 1

Dominic Denson, County .5

Daniel Neese, County .5

Mickey Parker, Lake .5

Ethan Plaisance, Union .5

Jeremy Spears, County .5

Robert Thoes, Lake .5

Interceptions

Jaheim Gill, Union 3

D’Alex Jennings, Lake 2

Jamarian Harmon, Union 2

Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 2

Dalton Sibley, NCA 2

Desmond Chapman, Lake 1

Makindal Evans, County 1

Rod Evans, County 1

Colby Ferguson, Union 1

Danarrious Hughes, Lake 1

William Hughlett, Union 1

Lincoln Jordan, NCA 1

Nate Killen, Union 1

Jordan Mason, NCA 1

Peyton Posey, Union 1

Tony Shelwood, County 1

Marcus Wash, Newton County 1