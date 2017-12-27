Qualls named Appeal Player of the Year

At almost any point in a Lake football game this season, you could find No. 22 Mark Qualls on the field.

Qualls was the cornerstone of the Hornet’s I-formation offense under first-year coach Tate Hanna. And Qualls flourished as he ran for 1,187 yards on 171 carries and scored 19 touchdowns as the Hornets finished 8-3 on the season, finishing in a three-way tie for first place in Division 4-2A. That’s why Qualls was named The Newton County Appeal’s 2017 Player of the Year in football.

Hanna had nothing but praise for his senior running back, who also started on defense at safety, was the team’s punter, punt returner, kick returner and the place holder in PATs. Qualls was voted as Division 4-2A’s Most Valuable Offensive Player. On defense, Qualls had 44 tackles from his safety position.

“Mark probably meant more to us than any other player on any other team in our division,” Hanna said. “Mark meant everything to us. I knew I had to have a tailback when I came here and knew that Mark was going to be that guy. From talking with different people, I knew what kind of player he was going to be, what kind of leader he was going to be. I knew he would be that guy.”

Qualls’ role became even more important when fullback James Walker broke his leg in the first day in pads in fall practice.

“James was really going to be the focus of the offense,” Hanna said. “We were going to be running a lot of midline option and you have to have a good fullback to do that. Once he got hurt, we really had to turn to Mark to be the guy. And we really only played with one tailback all year long. And that’s with him playing both sides of the football, on every special teams except for kickoff. And there were times late in the year, that he had to play on the kickoff team.”

Hanna said no matter how tired he was or how bad he was hurting, you never heard a word out of Qualls.

“He was the leader from day one,” Hanna said. “He showed up every day in practice. After the season was over, he came and told me his shoulder was hurting. He went and got it looked at and he had a broken collar bone. He had been playing with it for five weeks. He never said a word. That’s one tough dude.”

Hanna said Qualls, who stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 170 pounds, doesn’t have a college offer but he thinks one will come.

“East Central and Pearl River are talking to him,” Hanna said. “I know he doesn’t have the measurables colleges are looking at but he can play. He’s just a football player. I think somebody will take a chance on him and be very happy that they gave him a chance.”