School board qualifying begins

School board qualifying beginsBy BRENT MAZE,
Fri, 08/17/2018 - 2:02pm
Qualifying is under way for the Newton County School Board districts C and D.
Circuit Clerk Mike Butler announced the opening of qualifying last week according to state law.
