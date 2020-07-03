Sebastopol football hosts cornhole tourney

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  • 180 reads
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 6:00am

The Sebastopol football program will host a cornhole tournament Saturday, July 11, at Bishop Softball Park.

Registration will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Brackets shuffle will be completed at 9:45 a.m. Bags fly at 10 a.m. Entry fees are $50 for amateur teams of two players and $100 for professional teams of two players. Prizes are $400 for the professional championship, $200 for the amateur first place team and $100 for the amateur second place team. Both brackets will be double elimination.

The concession stand will be open. T-shirts are available for sale. 10-for-10 Raffle Tickets on sale. Come compete, eat, or just watch and relax.

For more information, contact Nicky Mooney at 601-416-6541. All proceeds go to Sebastopol Bobcat Football.

Obituaries

David Randall Johnson
David Randall “Randy” Johnson, 68, of Hickory, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020,... READ MORE
Ralph Gardner
Juanita Ezelle
Riley Keith Brackeen
Jimmy Jefferson White
Sara Sansing Gilmore

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.