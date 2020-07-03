Sebastopol football hosts cornhole tourney

The Sebastopol football program will host a cornhole tournament Saturday, July 11, at Bishop Softball Park.

Registration will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Brackets shuffle will be completed at 9:45 a.m. Bags fly at 10 a.m. Entry fees are $50 for amateur teams of two players and $100 for professional teams of two players. Prizes are $400 for the professional championship, $200 for the amateur first place team and $100 for the amateur second place team. Both brackets will be double elimination.

The concession stand will be open. T-shirts are available for sale. 10-for-10 Raffle Tickets on sale. Come compete, eat, or just watch and relax.

For more information, contact Nicky Mooney at 601-416-6541. All proceeds go to Sebastopol Bobcat Football.