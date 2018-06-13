Shelwood gets shot with Coahoma

Kamon Shelwood would be considered a late bloomer.

After sitting out his sophomore year in baseball, Shelwood went back out for the team.

Two years later, Shelwood is headed to play college baseball, recently signing with Coahoma Community College where he will play outfield and first base.

Shelwood had interest from East Central, Co-Lin, Jones and Southwest.

“When I went to visit there, I liked the coaches and liked the vibe,” Shelwood said. “I felt like it was a second home. I’m expecting to give them my best. They haven’t been that good in the past but they have a new coach and he said they were starting something new. I want to be a part of that and help them make a big splash in the MACJC.”

Shelwood started in left field for Newton County this season, his first to be a starter. He hit .264 with three home runs, 15 runs scored and 13 RBIs.

“He did really well,” Newton County coach Wyatt Tullos said. “He stepped into a role in left field. He is an athletic kid who has some pop in his bat. He can hit the long ball. He has a good arm and can run pretty good so he’s got some things that he brings to the table in that regard. I feel like Coahoma is excited to get him. He did a nice job for us. This is a good opportunity for him and we’re excited for him. He is a fantastic young man who always has a smile on his face. He’s pleasant and good to be around. He’s always a lot of fun to be around and enjoying being around him.”

Despite not playing his sophomore season, Shelwood has come on strong as of late.

“He came back his junior year and played a little bit,” Tullos said. “He ran bases and had about 10-15 at bats. He had a really good summer and did a good job of getting ready and was able to contribute in a positive way for us this year. He’s kind of a late bloomer but he’s starting to figure it out.”

Tullos said Shelwood, who stands at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, has developed into a solid hitter.

“The ball definitely jumps off his bat,” Tullos said. “He has a lot of pop. He hit three home runs and a couple of those were pretty long. He hits them real long in batting practice. That’s something he brings to the table. They are excited to get a guy who’s as good an athlete as Kamon.

“Having missed that year, he has improved a lot over the last two years. I suspect once they get him in, three, four, five hours a day, he will improve a lot. He certainly has a ceiling that he hasn’t reach yet but he could if he will work hard.”