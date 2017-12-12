Thompson serves double duty at EC

East Central Community College basketball coach Robert Thompson has always coached boys.

But when Crandal Porter stepped down as the girls coach, the college turned to Thompson to lead the girls team this season.

And so far, it’s working just fine for Thompson and both East Central teams.

The Lady Warriors 7-0 on the season, coming off a 70-61 win over previously unbeaten Southwest last week. The Warriors have overcome a slow start and are 5-3 on the season and are also coming off a 93-67 win over previously undefeated Southwest as well.

“The girls are undefeated and are playing exceptional basketball right now,” Thompson said. “We have been really pleased with how they have played. Their ability to adapt has been great. They have worked hard and are a resilient group. They are working hard to be the best team in the South division.

“The boys started out slow but have won four straight games. We are pleased with the guys and they are coming together. We are getting some leadership out of our young guys. I’m just really pleased with both teams.”

With the additional duties, Thompson finds that his days go by fast.

“The biggest thing is time management,” Thompson said. “The days go by very fast. You have zero idle time but it has been good so far. And it was a challenge with the girls to start with. I had never coached girls and it’s a little different. But once you get past that, basketball is basketball. The girls have adapted to what I do and the way I coach. We were doing a lot of similar things.”

With East Central finishing out the first half of the season this past Monday, the teams will be out of action until Jan. 4 when they return from Christmas break. That will give Thompson some time to do some recruiting.

“There are a lot of tournaments going on, and we will be recruiting almost every day,” Thompson said. “We will recruit up to Christmas Eve and then almost every day up until the players report back.”

Thompson said he has leaned heavily on assistant coach Dillon Shields, who is assisting him in both sports.

“(Dillon) has been very helpful and has stepped up to the challenge as well,” Thompson said. “You have to have a good assistant if you are going to do this. But both teams understand what we are trying to do and have stepped up their part. It’s like we have 15 coaches on each team. The players have really responded and stepped up to the challenge.”

Thompson said one of the biggest differences he has seen is how boys and girls view the sport at East Central.

“It’s funny, most of these girls realize they aren’t going to play basketball in the WNBA,” Thompson said. “While most every guy thinks they can go play in the NBA. It’s just different... In the end, it’s about people. It’s dealing with different people in different situations. You just have to make the adjustments.”