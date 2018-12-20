Three athletes sign with four-year schools

  • 626 reads
Thu, 12/20/2018 - 10:34am

Three graduates of local high schools signed letters of intent to continue playing football at four year schools.

Union High School alumnus Donavon Hickman signed with FBS school Louisiana-Monroe. After graduating from the Yellowjacket program in 2016, he played two seasons with Pearl River Community College. He was recruited as tight end. For Pearl River, he played in nine games, caught 10 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Newton County's Ethan McMullan, who played two seasons at East Central Community College, signed with the University of North Alabama of the NCAA's FBS. He was recruited as a tight end for the Warriors but was recruited by North Alabama as an offensive lineman.

Newton's Dayreke Snow will be headed to Division II Delta State University. He played in nine games with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Played and had 11 tackles, 9 assists and 1 FR.

