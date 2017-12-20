Tigers edge Cougars

In a battle of two of the area’s better teams, it was 2A Newton that came away with the win over the 4A Cougars.

Newton’s Brandon Payne put in the go-ahead shot with 35 seconds remaining as Newton took an 55-52 win over homestanding Newton County on Friday night.

“I think our kids came out and competed tonight,” Newton coach Darin Gray said. “And that’s what we want. We want them to give themselves a chance to win. That game could have went either way and Newton County is a really good team. For us to beat them is a big win for us. I think they are very solid, one of the better teams in Class 4A.”

It was a tough loss for Newton County coach Steve Harber after his team led by four points with two minutes to play but was outscored 9-2 to end the game.

“We just let it slip away from us,” Harber said. “We didn’t take care of the ball and took some bad shots at the end. We didn’t block out on free throws and that killed us. You can’t win a close game like that if you don’t do the little things.”

The game was back and forth as Newton jumped out to an 8-2 lead and led 15-11 at the end of the first. But the Cougars started to find their rhythm in the second period as Jalin Nicholson scored 15 points in the period and Newton County took a 32-29 lead into the half.

“I knew it was going to be like that with them,” Harber said. “We knew it was going to come down to the end and whoever had a little spurt. We just didn’t get it done, that’s the bottom line. Newton shot the ball extremely well and when you do that shooting threes, they are hard to deal with. We just didn’t get it done at the end. It’s a one-point game with a minute to go and they miss a free throw and we don’t block out. Instead of a one-point game, the guy goes up and scores.”

From that point, the largest lead of the game was five points as Newton County took a 41-36 lead with 29.8 seconds left in the third period on a pair of Chris Mulford free throws.

Newton tied the game at 46 with 4:26 left to play on a Payne basket before County scored four points to go up 50-46 with 3:32 left to play.

The Tigers took a 51-50 lead with 1:38 left to play when Payne drained a 3-pointer but County grabbed the lead right back with a pair of free throws by Yunish Billy with 57.5 seconds left to play. Javarious Moore tied the game up for Newton with a free throw with 39.9 seconds left to play but missed the second one. Payne grabbed the rebound and hit a mid-range jumper to give the Tigers a two-point lead at 54-52.

“We made the shots at the end and then one of their main players got in foul trouble,” Gray said. “The kids have gotten back to Newton basketball. I think if we play Newton style of basketball, we will be OK and we did that tonight. Brandon shot the ball really well tonight and we played within our system tonight.”

Nicholson got one last look at the basket as a 3-pointer rimmed out as the Tigers held on to take the win.

Payne had 23 points to lead the Tigers while Moore added 11 points. Dazmeon Page had eight points and Tony Burks added seven points.

Nicholson led Newton County with 25 points while Billy and Mulford had nine points apiece.

SE Lauderdale boys 51, Newton 37

Southeast handed Newton its second loss of the season by jumping out to an early lead.

Southeast jumped out to a 17-4 lead and outscored Newton 15-9 in the second for a 32-13 lead at the half. Southeast outscored Newton 14-9 in the third to go up 46-22. Newton outscored Southeast 15-5 in the fourth for the final margin.

Brandon Payne led Newton with 16 points while Javarious Moore added seven points.