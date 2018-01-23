Tigers end week on good note

Newton picked up two wins at the Bay Springs Tournament on Saturday as the Lady Tigers beat Meridian 41-34 and the Tigers beat Seminary 56-41.

Earlier in the week, the Lady Tigers lost 42-37 to Laurel while the Tornadoes needed overtime to beat the Tigers 44-43 in overtime.

Newton will travel to Philadelphia on Tuesday and travel to Scott Central on Friday.

Laurel girls 42, Newton 37

The Lady Tigers led going into the fourth period but were outscored by six points as they dropped a five-point decision to the Class 5A Lady Tornadoes.

After each team scored eight points in the first period, Newton took a 21-19 lead into the half. Laurel cut into the lead by outscoring Newton 9-8 in the third but the Lady Tigers still held a 29-28 lead heading into the fourth. But in the fourth, Laurel pulled away as they outscored Newton 14-8 to take the win.

Nia McAlphia led Newton with 18 points and was the only player in double digits.

Laurel boys 44, Newton 43 (OT)

The Tigers were able to force an overtime but fell one point short to the Tornadoes at the Jefferson Davis County on Monday.

Newton led 13-11 at the end of the first period and 21-20 at the half. Laurel outscored Newton 14-10 in the third to take a 34-31 lead into the fourth. After Newton forced overtime, Laurel outscored Newton 3-2 to take the win.

Tony Burkes led Newton with 13 points while Brandon Payne and Javarious Moore each had eight points.

Newton girls 41, Meridian 34

The Lady Tigers built a double-digit lead in the first half and held on to take a seven-point win.

Newton led 11-5 at the end of the first and 26-15 at the half. Meridian cut into the Newton lead in the second half as they outscored Newton 7-5 in the third and 12-10 in the fourth.

Nia McAlphia and Myja McNichols led Newton with 11 points apiece.

Newton boys 56, Seminary 41

The Tigers picked up another win as they cruised to a 15-point win.

Newton led 15-9 at the end of the first period and led 30-24 at the half. Newton pulled away in the third period as they outscored Seminary 16-6 to lead 46-30 heading to the fourth.

Javarious Moore led Newton with 15 points while Jamarian Pace and Tyler Bedford each scored nine points apiece.