Tigers pick up two wins

The Newton Tigers flexed their muscles in Bay Springs last week.

The Tigers beat North Forrest 52-37 and then pounded Class 3A Kemper County 55-34 to improve to 9-2 on the season.

“I feel real good about where we are at right now,” Newton coach Darrin Gray said. “There are always some things that you need to work on but I feel good about where we are at.”

The Tigers will host Leake County on Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. in the Newton High School Shootout. On Saturday, the Tigers will take on Newton County at 7:30 p.m.

Newton 55, Kemper Co. 34

The Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back as they took a 21-point win over the Class 3A Wildcats.

Newton led 14-5 at the end of the first and outscored Kemper 15-6 in the second to lead 29-11 at the half. Kemper outscored Newton 12-9 in the third but the Tigers never gave up their double-digit lead.

“We hit some shots early and kind of got Kemper off balance,” Newton coach Darrin Gray said. “We hit a couple of threes and got them off balance. Kemper is not a bad team, one of the better teams in 3A, they have just played a lot of tough teams. We shot the ball well. The most important thing tonight was we had a very high level of energy on defense. We got in the passing lane and that kind of bothered them.”

Brandon Payne led Newton with 17 points while Javarious Moore had 16 points and Dazmeon Page added 13 points.

Newton 52, North Forrest 37

The Tigers grabbed another win on Friday as they beat 2A foe North Forrest by 15 points.

Newton led 10-8 at the end of the first and 24-17 at the half. But the Tigers pulled away in the third period as they outscored North Forrest 16-9 to lead 40-26.

Dazmeon Page led Newton with 14 points while Javarious Moore had 13 points and Brandon Payne added 12.