Two Lake players ink with Pearl River CC

Two Lake Hornets are moving on to the next level after signing to play football at Pearl River Community College.

Lake’s Zeke Chapman and Cantrell Banks both signed with Pearl River on Wednesday.

“Both of them meant a lot to us,” Lake coach Tate Hanna said. “Zeke was one of the best leaders on this team and Cantrell was having a heck of a year when he hurt his leg. They were definitely difference makers on the field for us this year. Both of them have great work ethic and know what to expect.”

The Hornets had a resurgent season as they went 8-3 in Hanna’s first season after going 1-9 the previous season. Hanna credits his two seniors with a lot of that success, especially on the defensive side of the football.

Chapman, who is 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, had 50 tackles and nine for a loss, despite being double teamed on most plays or having teams run away from him.

“People just ran away from him,” Hanna said. “I’ve went back and watched every film, Zeke was the most dominating person on the field. He used his hands very well and got good separation from offensive players. I think he has a very high ceiling. With him already being a qualifier, I wouldn’t be surprised if he was out of Pearl River after one year. After he got his leg back under him, nobody was able to block him with one guy. I think he will be even better next year.”

Banks is also coming off an injury after breaking his leg against Richland in the sixth game of the season. Banks, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 201 pounds, has already returned to basketball and will likely be a tight end at Pearl River.

“Losing him really hurt us,” Hanna said. “He had been a three-year starter at linebacker. He moves really well but is going to have to get stronger which I think he will do. He moves really well and I think playing him at tight end will suit him.”